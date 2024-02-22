Forex Today - 19/02: Bitcoin Threatens High Price

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)

Bitcoinis rising firmly and looks set to challenge the 20-month high set recently at $52,884. Trend traders and investors will be interested in Bitcoin on the long side.Global stock markets are mixed as the week gets underway. Trend traders will still look to be involved on the long side of major US equity indices, despite last week's losses, and day traders may consider trading these indices long if they show bullish momentum after the market opens.The S&P 500 Indexhas regained the 5000 level.In the Forex market, the New Zealand Dollar has been the strongest major currency since the Tokyo open today. The Swiss Franc has been the weakest. The highest volatility recently has been seen in theUSD/JPYcurrency pair, and in Yen crosses, although this is starting to decline. The US Dollar is showing some short-term weakness.Cocoa futuressold off strongly on Friday, leading to profit taking and the suggestion that the current leg of the long-term bullish trend may have ended. Trend traders will be watching closely and considering going long, especially if the price makes a full recovery and breaks to a new long-term high.There are public holidays today in both the USA and Canada.

