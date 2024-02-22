EUR/USD Signal Today - 19/02: Bulls Eye EUR/USD Breakout

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 12th

February

was not triggered as unfortunately the bearish price action took place just above the resistance level which I had identified at $1.0798.
Today's EUR/USD Signals



Risk 0.75%. Trades must be entered prior to 5pm London time today.



Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0790, $1.0807, or $1.0864.

Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0744, $1.0726, or $1.0653.

Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.





The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

In my previous analysis ofthe EUR/USD currency pairone week ago, I wrote that the small zone of resistance centred on the round number at $1.0800 was likely to be today's pivotal area. This was a good call as the price made the high of the day before falling just a few pips above $1.0800.

The technical picture has hardly changed over the past week. The price remains within a medium term, arguably even long-term bearishprice channel , which has more weight as it is symmetrical. The upper trend line of this price channel is confluent with the same zone of resistance which I mentioned one week ago focused on the round number at $1.0800.

For these reasons, the logical best opportunity to watch for will be a short trade entry from a bearish reversal in the $1.0800 area.

Alternatively, if we get two consecutive higher hourly closes above $1.0820, the price will likely rise to $1.0864.

As it is a Monday today and a public holiday in the USA, we are unlikely to see muchvolatilitytoday.

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the EUR or the USD.It is a public holiday today in the USA.

