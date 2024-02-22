Arun Divakaruni Joins WE As North America Scientific Engagement Lead

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SEATTLE -

WE Communications has hired Arun Divakaruni as head of North America scientific engagement, which leverages scientific interpretation to drive understanding and change.



In his new role, Divakaruni will be responsible for expanding WE's scientific engagement service in North America for existing and new clients.



He will partner closely with Ben Fisher, who leads health and scientific engagement in the UK. Together they will build and grow WE's capability in their respective geographies and support the needs of other global health clients around the world.

The service offers scientific strategy and narrative development, digital engagement and partnerships with the medical community on behalf of WE global health clients.



Bringing 15-plus years of industry experience, Divakaruni joins WE most recently from Avant Healthcare, where he served as the chief science and executive officer. Under his leadership he drove record growth and oversaw Avant's expansion in promotional medical education, medical affairs and specialty advertising. Before Avant he spent 12 years at Weber Shandwick, where he was executive VP of its global scientific communications team, Element Scientific Communications. He holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology from UCLA.



“As the healthcare and pharma industries continue to undergo rapid tech-fueled transformation, building audience understanding of complex scientific concepts is more important than ever,” said WE global health president Stephanie Marchesi, to whom Divakaruni reports.

“Arun's successful track record of building strong scientific communications teams and highly relevant client offerings will be invaluable as we expand our scientific engagement footprint.”



