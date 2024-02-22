CMC MARINE USA: NEW INTERNAL STRUCTURE FOR A SEASON OF GROWTH

(MENAFN- SCULATI and PARTNERS) Following the recent appointment of Raffa Invrea as Managing Director, joined a short while ago by Andrea Cavaliere as Operations Manager, CMC Marine USA is defining its strategy for the coming months in the United States.



After taking part in the Seattle Boat Show, the world’s leading company in stabilization systems is planning ongoing coverage of the US market and making preparations for the Miami International Boat Show (from February 14 to 18) and the Trawlerfest in Stuart (from February 27 to March 2), with the aim of fine-tuning and diversifying the brand’s offering and ramping up expansion in America.





