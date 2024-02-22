NSRC announces extension for International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition until February 15

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, February 14, 2024: The National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC), which organises the International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition 2024, has announced the extension of its activities until Thursday, February 15, 2024. The committee noted that this extension came as a result of the large turnout of participants, including guests from within and outside the country, individuals with an interest in search and rescue, university students, and other educators.



The additional day will give attendees more opportunities to participate in insightful sessions, attend interactive workshops, and discover the latest equipment and solutions presented by exhibitors in this crucial field.



The third edition of the International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition is taking place under the patronage of His Excellency Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defense Affairs. The event, organised by the National Search and Rescue Center, under the umbrella of the National Guard Command, is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).



The global event serves as a global forum for sharing best practices in search and rescue operations, discussing emerging trends, and showcasing state-of-the-art innovations, such as AI applications. Recognised as the biggest event of its kind worldwide, the International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition unites a distinguished group of speakers, experts, and exhibitors at local, regional, and international levels.



The event agenda features a wide range of sessions aimed at setting new standards for the efficiency and reliability of search and rescue operations, improving the utilisation of resources and skills to prevent fatalities, and making a positive impact on a global scale. Additionally, it provides an overview of the newest technologies used in the sector that can further enhance the effectiveness of search and rescue operations, both locally and internationally.







MENAFN22022024003685011158ID1107886414