Tetra Pak Arabia Presents Cutting-Edge Innovations at Gulf Food 2024

Dubai, UAE (February 14th, 2024): Tetra Pak, the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company, is taking a leading role once again in the prestigious Gulf Food exhibition. The 2024 edition is scheduled to take place between February 19th and 23rd at the Dubai World Trade Center, offering the ideal platform to explore new business opportunities and provide solutions to the evolving global challenges within the industry.

Tetra Pak will showcase its latest innovations, technologies, and sustainable packaging solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of the food and beverage industry. Visitors are invited to explore Tetra Pak's extensive product portfolio, featuring state-of-the-art packaging solutions for dairy, beverage, and food products, all aimed at enhancing product freshness, safety, and sustainability.

Join Tetra Pak at the Fujairah Lounge within the Dubai World Trade Center, where the company’s dedicated team will provide insights into the company's developing advancements and discuss the wider future of food packaging.

The 29th edition of Gulfood will host a record 5,500+ exhibitors from over 127 countries, promising unparalleled opportunities for networking, collaboration, and industry insights.





