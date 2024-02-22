GCC Stocks Decline Near Week End

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Please find the following market analysis on behalf of Milad Azar, Market Analyst at XTB MENA. Please don't hesitate to get in touch if you require any further information.

GCC stock markets edged lower as investors continued to react to geopolitical tensions, company earnings, and monetary policy expectations. The Federal Reserve’s minutes have strengthened the view that interest rates could remain elevated for longer. Uncertainty in oil prices has also affected sentiment and could continue to weigh on anticipations.

The Dubai stock market extended its price corrections for a second day, dragging this week’s performance. The market could remain at risk if traders continue to secure their gains. However, the market remained on an uptrend overall due to strong local conditions while it broke its high in 2023 and has reached a level not seen since 2014 although geopolitical tensions in the region could remain a source of concerns.

The Abu Dhabi stock market declined as well but remained within its range for most of this month and saw a volatile trading session. The market saw decreases among its major stocks with geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over energy prices weighing on expectations.

The Saudi stock market closed early with another positive weekly performance and could continue to see gains due to an optimistic sentiment. At the same time, uncertainties around the direction of oil prices could create some risks.

The Qatari stock market saw a positive week, extending its rebound although it declined during the last trading session. The market could find some resistance near current levels and could see more price corrections if traders move to secure their gains.



Best Regards,





MENAFN22022024006667014463ID1107886403