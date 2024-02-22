GCC Stock Markets Strong, Earnings And Energy Affect Sentiment

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Please find today's market analysis on behalf of Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss. Please don't hesitate to get in touch if you require any further information.

GCC stocks were higher today with most continuing their uptrend. Investors reacted to corporate earnings releases and developments in oil markets following OPEC’s meeting.

The Saudi stock market was slightly up and extended its bullish trend since the beginning of the month. Aramco’s performance supported the market after a rebound this week and could continue to see gains if oil prices improve further. While risks of some price corrections remain, the market could continue to see new gains under current conditions.

The Dubai stock market continued to see some resistance near its previous peak and saw mixed performances among individual stocks. Emaar Properties rose after announcing a higher dividend. On the negative side, Air Arabia's stock was down after reporting softer net profits in the previous quarter while Dubai Investments published lower profits for 2023, weighing on the market.

The Abu Dhabi stock market expanded its rebound today and saw positive performances for Alpha Dhabi and Emirates Telecom, both of which reported strong net profits. At the same time, the market could find more support and potential for a stronger rebound if oil prices continue to improve.

The Qatar stock market was positive today, with gains led by the banking sector, including Qatar Islamic Bank and QNB.

