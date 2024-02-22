DFI’s Geekdom 3000 buzzes with 7 tournaments and QAR75,000 in prize money

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Doha, Qatar; February 21, 2024: Geekdom 3000, Qatar’s largest pop culture event, organised by the Doha Film Institute, is buzzing with an extraordinary line-up of gaming tournaments, cosplay competitions, musical performances, film screenings, karaoke sessions and esports.



Held until Feb. 24 every day 3 PM to 11 PM at Geekdom Building in Lusail Boulevard, Geekdom 3000 brings together comic crusaders to sci-fi enthusiasts for a celebration like no other. Among the highlights is the gaming tournaments that offer a total prize money of QAR75,000. If gaming is your passion, this is the opportunity to win big!



The games at Geekdom3000 include Rocket League to be held over two days on PCs with two player teams and single elimination. Valorant, also played on PCs, will be held over seven days with five player teams and single elimination. Street Fighter 6 will have double elimination rounds and will be held over two days.



Switch aficionados can test their mettle on Super Smash Bros Ultimate in single player, double elimination rounds or Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, with Swiss and double elimination rounds. For mobile gamers, try your skills at Pokémon Go, with double elimination rounds. And all the PS5 fans can fight it out on EA FC24 with single elimination rounds.



The prize pool for the games is impressive with first, second and third place winners in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Tekken 7/SF6, Rocket League and EA FC tournaments taking home QAR7,000, QAR 3,000 and QAR 1,500, respectively.



The highest prize money is for Valorant with the first-place winner to be awarded QAR9,000; second prize of QAR4,000 and third prize of QAR2,000. First place winner of Pokémon Go will be rewarded QAR5,000, while the second and third place winners get QAR2,500 and QAR1,500 respectively. Winners of the Pokémon SV will be rewarded QAR3,000, QAR1,500 and QAR500 respectively for first, second and third places. The prizes include QAR30,000 worth of vouchers from Store 974.



There has been strong interest from the gaming community with a higher number of registrations than anticipated already secured for the games.



Abdulla Jassim Al Mosallam, Chief Administrative Officer of Doha Film Institute, said: “This year’s Geekdom is in league of its own with a diversity of tournaments that highlights the exceptional range of gaming talent in the country. In addition to the opportunity to win big prizes, Geekdom offers the gaming community a vibrant platform to connect, network and further develop the esports ecosystem of the country. We thank all of our esteemed partners for their invaluable support to empower local talents and community groups to further enrich Qatar’s thriving creative economy.”



Faisal Khalid, Secretary General of the Qatar Esports Federation said: "Events like Geekdom 3000 reflect the vibrant gaming and esports scene in Qatar. Seeing so many gamers take part in the event is a testament to the work that is being done to support the gaming community in Qatar."



"At the federation, we are committed to building a robust gaming ecosystem in the country and have an annual event like Geekdom provides us with an important cornerstone for our efforts," added Khalid.



Khalifa Al Haroon, CEO of Store974, said: “As a sponsor of the Geekdom Tournaments, Store974 is proud to support the diverse gaming community. From strategic gameplay on PCs to intense battles on consoles, we’re excited to see gamers come together and showcase their skills in various competitive game.”



Rabah Qunnaby, CEO of Project infinite (Showdown) said: "Showdown is thrilled to be a part of Geekdom 3000 this year, where we're hosting tournaments on our platform and leveraging our cutting-edge technology. Our commitment to community and tech innovation is clear in our ongoing support for this extraordinary event. We're fully behind it and dedicated to ensuring a smooth experience for all participants.”



Abdulrahman Al Mana, CEO, Team Mana said: “Team Mana is incredibly proud to be a part of Geekdom 3000. Geekdom continues to be a corner stone of the esports and gaming community in Qatar for competitors, spectators, commentators, and organizers. It is an opportunity for everyone to shine on one of the year’s top events.”



General Admission fees to Geekdom are QAR20 per person, while entrance to the Escape Room “Error 404” is QAR50 with online booking required. The Sixth Dimension entry fee is also QAR50 per adult and QAR25 for those



MENAFN22022024005161011692ID1107886401