Axis Communications Introduces Stainless steel 8 MP dome for harsh environments

(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, UAE, February 2024: Axis Communications introduced a marine-grade, stainless steel camera offering powerful performance in harsh environments. Certified for use in food processing facilities, it delivers excellent image quality and forensic details in brilliant 4K resolution.

Enclosed in an electropolished stainless steel (SS 316L) casing, AXIS P3268-SLVE can withstand the corrosive effects of seawater (DVN certified) and cleaning chemicals. Easy to clean and maintain, it’s certified by NSF/ANSI to Standard 169 (Special Purpose Food Equipment and Devices) for use in food processing facilities. It features Lightfinder 2.0 and Forensic WDR to deliver true colors and great detail in challenging light or near darkness. Additionally, OptimizedIR ensures sharp and clear footage in complete darkness up to 40 m (130 ft).

This high-performance camera includes a deep learning processing unit (DLPU) to enable improved processing and storage capabilities. This makes it possible to collect and analyze even more data than before—on the edge. Additionally, with support for ACAP version 4, it’s possible to add value to the system with tailor-made applications based on deep learning on the edge available from Axis and its partners.

Key features include:

• Marine-grade stainless steel casing

• NFS/ANSI Standard 169 certified

• DNV-certified for maritime environments

• Excellent image quality in 4K

• Support for analytics with deep learning

This maintenance-friendly, IK11-, NEMA 4X-, and IP66/67/68-rated camera is weather-proof and impact-resistant. Furthermore, it includes Axis Edge Vault, a hardware-based cybersecurity platform that guarantees the device’s integrity and protects it from unauthorized access.





