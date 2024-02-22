US equity futures jumped higher - Saxo Bank

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) Saxo Strategy Team



Summary: Nvidia’s earnings beat boosted sentiment and eased concerns over stretched valuations, providing room for the AI theme to continue to drive markets. US equity futures jumped higher, while supporting Japan’s world-beating stock rally which saw the Nikkei rally 2.2% to reclaim its 1989 peak. China and HK stocks also continued the rally on Wednesday with policy measures seen expanding. FOMC minutes did not add any extra hawkish fears, and dollar traded sideways, but JPY weakness has become more pronounced on the crosses. Commodities trade higher on the week with gains led by energy and industrial metals.



Commodities: Crude oil prices were firmer with signs of tight market conditions despite another rise in US crude stocks with the short-term focus shifting to whether a new hostage deal could be signed in the Middle East. Iron ore held steady after slumping to a November low while industrial metals are having a better week amid expectations that Chinese demand would pick up and after President Biden said that the US plans to unveil a major sanctions package against Moscow on Friday, the latter potentially supporting nickel and aluminum. Gold trades steady near $2032 resistance despite the run higher in yields again as recent heavy ETF selling show signs of slowing down.



FX: Dollar traded sideways with lack of that extra hawkish bias in FOMC minutes but sustained exceptionalism of the US economy providing support. Higher Treasury yields following the 20-year auction did not move the dollar, but yen weakness extended further with USDJPY reaching 150.40 overnight with EURJPY reaching a November high at 162.90, and with NZD momentum continuing ahead of next week's RBNZ meeting, NZDJPY above 93 is at the highest since 2015 - note we expect a hawkish bias. CHF, however, seems to have reversed some of the weakness for now with USDCHF back below 0.88 and EURCHF testing 0.95.



Equities: Gains across all equity futures this morning with Nikkei 225 futures up 2.2% in Asia, and in Europe, STOXX 50 futures are up 0.9%, and in the US, Nasdaq 100 futures are up 1.6%. The big event overnight lifting equity sentiment was the much better-than-expected FY24 Q4 earnings from Nvidia with EPS $5.15 vs est. $4.64 and sales of $22.1bn vs est. $20.6bn. The sales guidance for the current quarter is $24bn vs est. $21.9bn as generative AI has hit “tipping point” according to Nvidia indicating strong future demand. Nvidia shares rose 9% in extended trading. The worsening outlook in the electric vehicles industry was underscored yesterday as Rivian fiscal year production was guided at 57K vs est. 80K leading the EV maker to cut 10% of workers. With Nvidia’s earnings result out of the way and gaining on strong outlook we expect the momentum in equities to continue in the weeks to come.



Fixed income: Following BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s comment that inflation doesn’t need to fall to 2% before cutting rates, Gilts rallied, driving sentiment in European sovereigns and US Treasuries. The US yield curve twist steepened with front-term yields dropping by a little over three basis points, while the ultra-long part of the yield curve moved slightly up from Friday’s close. The FOMC minutes and the 20-year US Treasury bond auction today will be in focus, together with the ECB account of the January meeting tomorrow. Overall, we continue to see scope for duration extension up to 10 years but remain wary of ultra-long maturities. Cocoa futures hit a fresh all-time high on lower supply from West Africa



