Industrial Automation Market Size, Industry Share, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Industrial Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Industrial Automation Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Industrial Automation Market?



The global industrial automation market size reached US$ 201.2 billion in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 429.8 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during 2024-2032.



What are Industrial Automation?



Industrial automation is the application of control systems, machinery, and advanced technology to streamline and optimize industrial processes while minimizing human intervention. This involves integrating computer systems, sensors, and robots to enhance efficiency, precision, and productivity in manufacturing and other industrial operations. From basic control mechanisms to intricate networks, industrial automation systems automate tasks like production, monitoring, and quality control. The overarching objectives include improving operational efficiency, cutting costs, ensuring safety, and boosting overall production capabilities across diverse industrial sectors.



Request for a sample copy with detail analysis :



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Industrial Automation industry?



Industrial automation market growth is driven by various factors. The Industrial Automation market encompasses a wide range of technologies and systems aimed at automating and optimizing industrial processes. This market integrates control systems, robotics, sensors, and advanced machinery to enhance efficiency, precision, and productivity in manufacturing and related industries. Ranging from programmable logic controllers to intricate networked systems, industrial automation solutions serve various sectors, aiming to minimize manual intervention, enhance operational efficiency, and improve overall production capabilities. The market's expansion is driven by ongoing technological advancements, a growing demand for cost-effective and scalable automation solutions, and a heightened focus on improving safety standards in industrial environments. As industries increasingly adopt automation to remain competitive, the Industrial Automation market plays a central role in shaping the trajectory of modern industrial processes. Hence, all these factors contribute to industrial automation market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



Market Segmentation:



By Product Type:



Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems

Robotics

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Process Automation

Others



Technology:



Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning

Cloud Computing

Big Data Analytics

Edge Computing

Cybersecurity Solutions



End-user Industry:



Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Aerospace and Defense

Chemicals

Mining and Metals

Others



Application:



Process Control

Material Handling

Assembly and Packaging

Quality Control and Inspection

Maintenance and Predictive Analytics

Supply Chain Management

Others



Segmentation By Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Rockwell Automation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Omron Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

Keyence Corporation

Beckhoff Automation GmbH

Bosch Rexroth AG



Full Report:



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



About Us:



Reports and Insights consistently mееt international benchmarks in the market research industry and maintain a kееn focus on providing only the highest quality of reports and analysis outlooks across markets, industries, domains, sectors, and verticals. We have bееn catering to varying market nееds and do not compromise on quality and research efforts in our objective to deliver only the very best to our clients globally.



Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.





MENAFN22022024004629010566ID1107886388