Industrial Automation Market Size, Industry Share, Forecast 2024-2032

Report Highlights:
How big is the Industrial Automation Market?
The global industrial automation market size reached US$ 201.2 billion in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 429.8 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during 2024-2032.
What are Industrial Automation?
Industrial automation is the application of control systems, machinery, and advanced technology to streamline and optimize industrial processes while minimizing human intervention. This involves integrating computer systems, sensors, and robots to enhance efficiency, precision, and productivity in manufacturing and other industrial operations. From basic control mechanisms to intricate networks, industrial automation systems automate tasks like production, monitoring, and quality control. The overarching objectives include improving operational efficiency, cutting costs, ensuring safety, and boosting overall production capabilities across diverse industrial sectors.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Industrial Automation industry?
Industrial automation market growth is driven by various factors. The Industrial Automation market encompasses a wide range of technologies and systems aimed at automating and optimizing industrial processes. This market integrates control systems, robotics, sensors, and advanced machinery to enhance efficiency, precision, and productivity in manufacturing and related industries. Ranging from programmable logic controllers to intricate networked systems, industrial automation solutions serve various sectors, aiming to minimize manual intervention, enhance operational efficiency, and improve overall production capabilities. The market's expansion is driven by ongoing technological advancements, a growing demand for cost-effective and scalable automation solutions, and a heightened focus on improving safety standards in industrial environments. As industries increasingly adopt automation to remain competitive, the Industrial Automation market plays a central role in shaping the trajectory of modern industrial processes. Hence, all these factors contribute to industrial automation market growth.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)
Human Machine Interface (HMI)
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems
Robotics
Distributed Control Systems (DCS)
Process Automation
Others
Technology:
Industrial IoT (IIoT)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning
Cloud Computing
Big Data Analytics
Edge Computing
Cybersecurity Solutions
End-user Industry:
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Oil and Gas
Automotive
Pharmaceuticals
Food and Beverage
Aerospace and Defense
Chemicals
Mining and Metals
Others
Application:
Process Control
Material Handling
Assembly and Packaging
Quality Control and Inspection
Maintenance and Predictive Analytics
Supply Chain Management
Others
Segmentation By Region:
North America:
United States
Canada
Europe:
Germany
The U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Poland
BENELUX
NORDIC
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
China
Japan
India
South Korea
ASEAN
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America:
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa:
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
Siemens AG
ABB Ltd
Rockwell Automation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Honeywell International Inc.
Emerson Electric Co.
General Electric Company
Omron Corporation
Fanuc Corporation
KUKA AG
Keyence Corporation
Beckhoff Automation GmbH
Bosch Rexroth AG
