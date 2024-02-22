Colorbar Unveils It’s #FoundLoveAtColorbar Campaign for Valentine’s Day In The Quest For The Perfect Beauty Match

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) New Delhi, 14th February 2024: Colorbar Cosmetics, a leading beauty brand in the Indian beauty industry, is thrilled to introduce its latest campaign - #FoundLoveAtColorbar. This campaign celebrates the discovery of one's perfect choice of beauty products at Colorbar, among the diverse offerings, just in time for Valentine's Day. With #FoundLoveAtColorbar, one embarks on a journey of unlocking inner magic, achieving flawless beauty, and making confident choices to elevate the glam factor.



Furthermore, the brand introduces India's first-ever face gloss - The Colorbar Crystal Glow Face Gloss. Known to be 'the most eligible bachelor in town,' this product beckons every beauty enthusiast while promising all-in-one perfection. The film for Colorbar's campaign showcases how individuals can explore magical possibilities with Colorbar’s newly launched face gloss, further highlighting how finding 'the one' for your beauty needs at Colorbar is effortlessly achievable.



[ Link to the film- ]



Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Samir K Modi, Founder & Managing Director, Colorbar Cosmetics said, "At Colorbar, we believe in the magic of beauty experiences, where each encounter leaves a lasting impression on every individual. As we continue to innovate, our aim is to build stories where our consumers truly connect with the products they use, resulting in their own unique love stories. With #FoundLoveAtColorbar, we embark on this journey alongside our consumers, aiming to bolster their confidence and self-expression through the transformative power of makeup. Guided by our commitment of 'Made for Magic,' we seek to infuse each creation with love and magic. This campaign extends an invitation to strengthen our connection with consumers, empowering them to find their ideal match within our brand and products.



Crafted to leave a lasting impression, Colorbar’s offerings elevate everyday beauty routines to extraordinary heights. To celebrate the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the brand welcomes everyone to share their Colorbar favourites with the hashtag - #FoundLoveAtColorbar, for a chance to win a luxurious Colorbar hamper with the brand’s top-selling products. Moreover, Colorbar is partnering with Joker & Witch, an accessory brand, for an enticing giveaway, granting participants the chance to win exclusive makeup and accessories.



As the #FoundLoveAtColorbar campaign kicks off on Instagram with the most eligible bachelor - Colorbar’s Crystal Glow Face Gloss. Individuals can explore Colorbar's offerings by visiting the website: , or by visiting Colorbar's exclusive stores nationwide.







