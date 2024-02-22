Oman Cables Industry Group Welcomes Erkan Aydogdu, Joining as New CEO

(MENAFN- Onliii Communications) Oman Cables Industry (OCI), the leading cable solutions provider in the Sultanate of Oman, part of the Prysmian Group, has appointed Erkan Aydogdu as its new Chief Executive Officer.



This decision comes as Cinzia Farisè, the current CEO, transitioned to a higher strategic role at the Prysmian Group headquarters with global responsibilities, as disclosed to the Muscat Stock Exchange. The Board of Directors recognized Cinzia Farisè for her significant contributions, services, and accomplishments made during her tenure as CEO. The board extends its best wishes for her ongoing success in the new global role, where she is expected to provide support and guidance to the company.



At the same time, Oman Cables Industry highlighted Aydogdu’s strong capabilities in areas including logistics, continuous improvement, research and development, quality assurance, and management. The Board voiced its confidence that Aydogdu’s multifaceted experience will contribute significantly to the industry. Having served as the CEO of Oceania and Southeast Asia at the Prysmian Group since 2019, and previously CEO of Türk Prysmian Kablo, Aydogdu, brings a wealth of experience from his various roles within the company. His tenure and expertise are set to contribute to OCI Group's continued success and growth.



Erkan Aydogdu. said: "I am both humbled and inspired by the opportunity to steer OCI Group into its next stage of evolution. Together with the Board and our leadership team, I am committed to driving sustainable value and yielding solid results. As I embrace this new role, I look forward to leading our organization towards growth and providing value to our customers and partners throughout the region.”



OCI Group looks forward to continued success under the leadership of Erkan Aydogdu.





