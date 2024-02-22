UD Trucks Announces Record-Breaking Success in MEENA Region for 2023

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Middle East, February 22, 2024 – UD Trucks has announced record-breaking sales of its products and service in the MEENA region in 2023, as the brand also launches its Euro 5 range in Saudi Arabia. The introduction of these new models comes as the brand continues supporting the country’s fast-paced development, with sustainability being a key pillar of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030.



Across the region, UD Trucks has demonstrated strong performance across all segments, reinforcing its position as one of the industry leaders. Engaged in prestigious projects, including those at Neom and the Red Sea, UD Trucks continues to set new standards for excellence.



In Saudi Arabia, UD Trucks saw a double-digit increase in retail sales compared to 2022. In line with the Kingdom’s efforts to switch to more environmental-friendly fleets, UD Trucks has now launched its Euro 5 range, offering significant environmental advancements. The new range will be assembled in Arabian Vehicles & Trucks Industry (AVI) facility in the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), a joint venture between Zahid Tractor & Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd and Volvo Truck Corporation,



The Euro 5 Quester and Croner models feature upgrades to minimise their environmental impact, improve efficiency, uptime and profitability, all while reducing NOx emissions by 43 percent compared to their Euro 4 predecessors. With increased service intervals meaning less time spent in the workshop, these models prioritise environmental stewardship, efficiency and total cost of ownership.



In the United Arab Emirates, 2023 was a record-breaking year for truck sales, with a triple-digit increase in retail sales, in particular helped by sales to the waste management sector. The brand is committed to supporting society in the UAE, which is experiencing continued rapid growth in urbanisation and population. As an example, UD Trucks delivered 300 waste management units to Abu Dhabi, with 100 trucks each dispatched to government and construction entities in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.



UD Trucks also improved its market share in Qatar following the brand launching its Euro 5 range in 2023, and further solidifying the brand’s leadership in the heavy-duty segment. UD Trucks continues to retain market leadership in Bahrain and strong positions in Kuwait and Oman.



In East Africa, and despite economic and political challenges, UD Trucks expanded its presence in the region, securing second place in market share in Uganda, while the brand has plans to set up local assembly in Kenya in 2024. Furthermore, in Egypt, UD Trucks appointed a new partner, with plans for an official announcement and launch by the end of the second quarter.



In terms of aftersales performance, UD Trucks surpassed both 2021 and 2022 results, delivering an outstanding double-digit increase in retail sales and wholesale. New initiatives including UD Connected Services and My UD Fleet were introduced, providing data-driven insights for optimal fleet management. Workshop refurbishments in Dubai further enhanced aftersales capabilities, and the relaunch in Kenya will see dedicated workshops established in Nairobi and Mombasa, providing superior service and support to customers. The brand also provides long-duration service agreements along with tailored service agreements – currently one in every two trucks is covered by a service agreement, which helps reduce total cost of ownership and increase the resale value.



Comprehensive training programmes totaling 4,500 hours underscored UD Trucks' dedication to competence development, covering technical, soft skills and driver training. The Driver Guard initiative, initially held in Abu Dhbai and Kuwait in 2023, will be launched across all pf the brand’s regional markets in 2024. The initiative prioritises driver health and safety, aligning with UD Trucks' commitment to fostering a supportive and secure environment for drivers, essential for safe and efficient transportation.



Mourad Hedna, President of UD Trucks Middle East, East and North Africa, said: "We have witnessed the continued growth and success of UD Trucks in the MEENA region during 2023, reconfirming our unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability. The success of this approach was highlighted as UD Trucks earned various awards both internally and externally.



“The launch of our Euro 5 range in Saudi Arabia marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a more environmentally-friendly future, aligning with Saudi Arabia Vision 2030's sustainability goals. We are proud to support local businesses in their transition to greener transportation solutions, reaffirming our 'Better Life' commitment to fostering a sustainable environment for future generations," Hedna added.



UD Trucks implemented several impactful initiatives throughout the year, including the Plastic Pledge initiative aimed at reducing single-use plastics, in collaboration with the Arabian Ocean Rowing Team. The company organised a Customer Experience Day in partnership with Allison Transmission, showcasing the Croner Series' performance in various segments. Moreover, the Bodybuilder’s Summit held in KSA gathered bodybuilders from across the country, providing on-the-job training.



Additionally, UD Trucks hosted the Virtual Uptime Conference, dedicated to the company's strategy of Better Life, sharing information on aftersales performance, quality, and competence development. These initiatives underscore UD Trucks' dedication to improving overall support to the industry, as it continues to lead with innovation and excellence.



Furthermore, this year's Global Partner’s Conference held in Japan, which saw Zahid Tractor named “Best Sales Team” across the brand’s global markets. set the stage for strategic discussions and insights into the future vision of UD Trucks, along with updates on upcoming plans.









