Noise brings the Rose Gold and Sunlit Gold Variants of Luna Ring, setting stage for a springtime splendor and gifting

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) New Delhi, 15th February 2024: Noise, India’s leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, adds a splash of vibrancy to users’ transformative journey by bringing two stunning colour variants: Rose Gold and Sunlit Gold of its flagship smart ring, Luna Ring. As spring approaches, these fascinating colours offer consumers more lifestyle choices alongside complementing the fresh looks of the upcoming season and making it an ideal gifting choice as well. Especially with Rose Gold complementing the Pantone Colour of the Year 2024, Peach Fuzz, it is here to offer a new trendsetting style. Noise continues to redefine the boundaries of wearable tech with Luna Ring's fusion of cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance. It offers users a transformative ally in their journey towards holistic well-being. The product is available for purchase on gonoiseat a price of INR 19,999.





These new colours allow users to express their unique style preferences with the fresh tone of the season. Whether it is monitoring health metrics, enhancing daily cognitive performance, or showcasing one’s style quotient, the new Luna Ring variants are poised to become an indispensable springtime splendor and choice. It fosters cognitive functioning by delivering across three core metrics - Sleep, Readiness, and Activity and aims to provide insights that facilitate a transformative user health span.





At the heart of the Luna Ring lies a dedication to empowering users with actionable insights and unparalleled comfort. Engineered to feel like a second skin, its ultra-lightweight design ensures a comfortable fit for every wearer. Tracking more than 70 metrics, the advanced sensors, including Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors and Skin Temperature sensors, deliver precise health tracking capabilities while personalized nudges provide real-time guidance towards healthier choices. Besides the existing colours including Lunar Black, Midnight Black, and Stardust Silver, customers are urged to embrace the essence of spring with the new Luna Rose Gold, and Luna Sunlit Gold. It is about time we upgrade our style quotient and prioritise our well-being together.



Let the Luna Ring's fresh colours be your go-to accessory this spring, and ace the game of gifting while transforming your and your loved ones’ lifestyle.







