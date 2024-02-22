Tech Mahindra to Build a Technology Platform for Proximus

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Partnership to help Proximus generate revenue beyond connectivity, revolutionize customer experience and offer next-gen digital services



Pune – February 22nd, 2024: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with Proximus, Belgium's leading digital services and communications solutions provider. Together, the organizations will design and build a technology platform, ‘Tech Hub’ that will provide next-generation connectivity offerings for business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B), and business-to-business-to-any (B2B2X) segments.



With the new ‘Tech Hub’ platform, consumers and businesses will be able to explore, purchase, and activate the services from Proximus as well as their partner ecosystem with self-service options and take advantage of the range of next-generation digital offerings.

Vikram Nair, President, EMEA Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “As the telecom industry continues to evolve, telcos are finding new ways to reinvent themselves and adopt newer monetization streams. Through this strategic partnership, Tech Mahindra will deliver a future-ready platform that will be instrumental in accelerating Proximus’s ‘Telco to Techco’ journey. The partnership will leverage Tech Mahindra's extensive telecom expertise, 5G capabilities, AI proficiency, and cutting-edge IT services to revolutionize customer experience and drive business growth.”

The ‘Tech Hub’ platform to be built by Tech Mahindra is powered by Comviva BlueMarble. This is a secure, robust, and scalable platform that employs an architecture that is ready to be deployed on cloud.



Antonietta Mastroianni, CDIO, Proximus, said, “We are pleased to partner with Tech Mahindra to build this new innovative platform. At Proximus, we are leading with our superior fiber/ 5G network, that is becoming more software-based and can deliver innovative features ‘as a Service’, eg 5G Slicing. Additionally, we are building strong software assets across the Group. This new platform, the ‘Tech Hub’ will be able to blend these unique assets in new value propositions for our customers, in B2C, B2B and B2B2X. The onboarding, purchasing, and activation will be digital-first and offer a similar experience as the world’s leading cloud platforms.”



Tech Mahindra is a leading provider for communication customers in Europe and is actively engaged with 40+ telcos in the region. In Belgium, Tech Mahindra has established a robust presence since its operations began in the region and is serving customers in the communication, banking, manufacturing, and pharma segments.





