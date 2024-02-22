Trusity Celebrates Milestones: Over 39,000 Students Enrolled from 40+ schools in the UAE

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE - February 14, 2024 – Trusity, a leading education platform committed to excellence in STEM education, is proud to announce significant milestones in its journey towards fostering innovation and learning. With over 39,000 students currently enrolled from over 40 schools across the region, Trusity continues to make impactful strides in shaping the future of education.

Trusity's dedication to providing quality education has not gone unnoticed. It received the esteemed Best Product in STEM/Coding/Robotics award at the UAE GESS Education Awards 2023. This recognition underscores Trusity's position as a leader in providing cutting-edge educational solutions that empower students to excel in STEM disciplines. This accolade is also a testament to Trusity's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of education.

Furthermore, Trusity is thrilled to have notable achievements that also include selection into Stanford's Seed Spark Entrepreneurial program and standing as Top 20 in the entire Southeast Asia cohort, as a Top 5 company in MENA in the prestigious 2023 Cartier Regional Awards and the recognition of Trusity's Founder & CEO as The Woman Entrepreneur of the Year at The Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit 2023.

“Trusity is not just an educational platform; it's a movement towards building a brighter future for our youth. Through our innovative approach to learning, we are empowering students to become changemakers and problem solvers. Our mission is to inspire and empower the next generation of innovators through immersive and engaging STEM education. We are immensely proud of our achievements, and we remain dedicated to providing world-class educational experiences that prepare students for success in the digital age,” said Founder and CEO, Rajani Nalla.

Trusity, an educational provider permitted by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in the UAE and accredited by STEMin the USA, continues to make waves in the realm of education. Focused on bridging the global skills gap by nurturing 21st-century skills and employability in children and youth, Trusity offers a diverse range of courses designed to equip learners with real-world knowledge and skillsets.

Trusity's curriculum is crafted around skill-based and project-based learning methodologies, fostering innovation, technology proficiency, entrepreneurship, communication, and financial literacy among its students. With over 50 courses spanning STEM subjects, life skills, languages, exam preparation, and creative arts, Trusity provides a holistic approach to education, preparing the next generation for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.

"Our mission at Trusity is to cultivate a future-ready generation capable of driving positive change and innovation. We believe in empowering students with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape."

Moreover, Trusity's dedication to social responsibility is demonstrated through initiatives like the iMatter (Taqeef) program and its work through other organizations such as The Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation. To date, Trusity has supported over 2,600 students by providing access to quality educational programs, including coding, communication and drone workshops.

Trusity stands out for its socially conscious technology, project-based learning approach, gamification elements, and personalized learning experiences. With a team of over 550 handpicked tutors from around the globe, Trusity ensures the delivery of high-quality education through its custom-built learning platform. For those seeking a transformative educational experience, Trusity offers a compelling choice, aligning with UN goals for sustainable development and empowering students to thrive in the digital age.





