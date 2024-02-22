AUS and Starlink collaborate to elevate opportunities in IT security education

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE., February 22, 2024 – Reflecting their shared commitment to nurturing talent and fostering innovation in the IT security field, American University of Sharjah’s (AUS) College of Engineering (CEN) and Starlink, a leading IT compliance and next-generation threat-driven IT security solutions provider, have officially entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA).



The MOA, which operates within the framework of the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba (elite) Program, outlines an approach to cooperation between CEN and Starlink. Among its provisions, Starlink pledges to offer annual internships to AUS students, enriching their educational journey with practical experience integral to their graduation requirements. Both parties will jointly supervise selected capstone and research projects, leveraging their expertise to steer students towards impactful research outcomes.



The agreement also calls for both parties to embark on joint research and development initiatives, and to

share knowledge in critical areas of expertise deemed beneficial to AUS students, facilitating the exchange of insights and best practices.



Recognizing the importance of diversity and inclusion, Starlink also pledges to mentor female AUS engineering students annually, supporting their academic and professional development.



“Our partnership with Starlink reflects our dedication to fostering a dynamic learning environment where students are empowered to excel in the ever-evolving landscape of IT security. Starlink, founded in the UAE by two young entrepreneurs and now reaching global prominence, sets a remarkable example of innovation and entrepreneurship. Together, we're shaping technology's future and fostering a culture of excellence, empowering students with the skills to innovate and lead, inspired by Starlink's journey,” said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of CEN.

Mahmoud Nimer, President of Starlink commented: “Nurturing young talents has been an integral part of Starlink’s talent acquisition initiative. Our objective is to furnish them with the most conducive environment to embark on their career path, with hands-on-experience and skills development from the Starlink mentors who are industry experts. Partnering with CEN at AUS will enable us to leverage their talent pool and benefit from new perspectives. This is an opportunity for us to jointly enhance the overall educational experience with a seamless integration of academic and experiential learning.”

The AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Program acts as a crucial link between CEN and industry partners to promote community engagement, prioritize student-centered approaches to education and training, and drive research and innovation in globally significant areas that align with the UAE's innovation agenda.







