Adam Yates Wins Green Mountain Stage to Claim Overall Victory of Tour of Oman

(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 14 February 2023, Muscat – UAE Team Emirates rider, Adam Yates, delivered an outstanding performance to overcome Jan Hirt of Soudal Quick-Step by few seconds in style to lift his professional overall victory in Tour of Oman 2024 in Jabal Al Akhdhar on Wednesday and also to secure the fifth stage winner after a thrilling race. The British rider crossed the finish line in few seconds advance to take the title honours and leader’s red jersey.



The world Champions rider, Adam, completed the full tour within 14 hours, 22 minutes and 30 seconds while Jan Hirt of Czech Republic finished as runners up after ending the full tour within 14 hours, 22 minutes and 49 seconds. The New Zealander rider, Finn Lachlan Fox Fisher, ended in third place as he clocked 14 hours, 23 minutes and 9 seconds.

UAE TEAM EMIRATES riders managed to end all the stages of the tour in the first place and followed by SOUDAL QUICK-STEP team while INTERMARCHÉ – WANTY riders finished in third place.

High Ambitious

“We came to Oman with high ambitious in Tour of Oman 2024 and I am happy that the team ended all the races with some wins. It was a nice week for us, and we are looking for a new challenge in UAE tour next week to claim more triumphs. This race was great as we have young riders in the team and it was great experience for them to gain more experience,” Adam Yates said.

“I saw many nice places in Oman in my first attendance to this beautiful country. I will be back again for more wins,” he added.

“As a team we worked very well and implemented a good tactic. We will have few days rest ahead of another major assignment in UAE tour,” the British rider ended.

Pelton from Samail

The peloton roll began from Samail “Al Feyhaa Resthouse” for a short stage, with a 72-km course adapted to the exceptional weather conditions in the Sultanate of Oman. The iconic ascent up Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain) looms on the horizon and it appeared attackers were eager to get there as soon as possible.

UAE Team Emirates Control The Day

Attacks started strongly but it took 19 kilometres of hard battle for four riders to get away. Huub Artz (Intermarché-Wanty), Lund Tobias Andresen (Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL), Tord Gudmestad (Uno-X Mobility) and Tegshbayar Batsaikhan (Roojai Insurance). Finn Fisher-Black’s UAE Team Emirates drive the bunch behind the leaders.

Into the last 25km, the gap was up to 2’30’’. Astana Kazakhstan team joined UAE Team Emirates at the front of the bunch. The attackers maintained a lead of 2’25’’ as they enter the last 10km. Kern Pharma also pulled the peloton to reduce the gap.

Oscar Took Golden Jersey to Home

The Spanish rider Oscar Pelegri Ferrandis of BURGOS-BH team managed to end all the stages of Tour of Oman 2024 with golden jersey. The kiwi youngster, FINN LACHLAN FOX FISHER (23 years old) from UAE TEAM EMIRATES took the overall general white jersey classification (won Best Young Rider) and he also claimed the green jersey as he managed to led the general ranking points with 24 points ahead than LUKE LAMPERTI (SOUDAL QUICK-STEP) team.

Yates Takes Over

The leaders faced the final climb with a gap of 2’10’’. Andresen and Gudmestad were quickly dropped. The peloton moved closer, trailing by 1’20’’ with 5km to go. Artz went solo 4km away from the summit. Behind him, Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) set the pace for Fisher-Black, but the young leader can’t keep up when Jan Hirt (Soudal Quick-Step) accelerated inside the last 2km. Yates followed him. The duo got back to Artz just inside the last kilometre. And Yates went on to drop Hirt, end route to the stage win and their overall victory. Artz resisted the rest of the climbers to take 3rd on the line.

Later, the chief guest HE Basil bin Ahmed al Rawas, Undersecretary of Ministry of Culture sports and Youth for sports and Youth, handed the awards to the top winners in presence of Saif bin Sebaa al Rushaidi, Chairman of Oman Cycling Association.







MENAFN22022024006631014410ID1107886343