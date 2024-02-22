Entrepreneur and mountaineer Nelly Attar inspires GEMS students at Sheikha Fatima Award ceremony

(MENAFN- Four) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Renowned entrepreneur and mountaineer Nelly Attar recently delivered an inspiring speech at GEMS Wellington International School, addressing outstanding female students honoured with the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Award for Excellence, given under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.



The special prize-giving event took place on 31 January and saw Nelly Attar deliver a motivational speech, in which she shared her remarkable journey, including scaling the summit of Mount Everest in 2019 and conquering 14 other peaks, among them K2. She also highlighted her participation in the Ironman 70.3 triathlon and other races, as well as her groundbreaking projects in the business and sports world.



Held for the GEMS Wellington cluster of schools, including GEMS Wellington International School, GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, GEMS Jumeirah Primary School, GEMS Royal Dubai School, and Jumeirah College, the event saw a total of six exceptional students honoured with the Sheikha Fatima Award.



The award celebrates exceptional female students across GEMS Education schools in the UAE for their outstanding academic performance, leadership skills, and contributions to social and environmental awareness. One student from each school in the GEMS network is awarded a full year’s scholarship.







