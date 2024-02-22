Stage Set for the 2nd Edition of the National Real Estate Forum

(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama -21 February 2024: The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), in collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), announced the launch of the second edition of the National Real Estate Forum set to take place on Monday, 26 February 2024 at the BIBF Main Auditorium in Bahrain Bay. The hybrid event, powered by Diyar Al Muharraq, is open to all attendees, both physical and virtual.

Under the theme "Innovating Real Estate Beyond Boundaries", the one-day forum aims to foster an enriching environment for sharing insights and experiences while delving into the advancements within Bahrain's real estate industry. Furthermore, it will explore the intersection of technology and real estate, particularly in light of rapid technological progress, and highlight cutting-edge digital transformation initiatives shaping the sector's future.

The opening ceremony will commence by notable dignitaries including His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa - Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Mr. Abdulhakeem Alkhayyat - Chairman of Diyar Al Muharraq, Ms. Maryam Majed, Head of Digital Transformation & Project Management Centre at BIBF.

Attendees can expect an engaging series of discussions revolving around three main themes: The Future of Real Estate, a Sustainable Tomorrow, and PropTech in Action. From sustainable development initiatives to the integration of cutting-edge technologies, the forum will provide invaluable perspectives and opportunities for networking and collaboration.

The forum will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Abdulaziz Al-Khayat, Dr. Maher Alshaer Managing Director of Eagle Hills Diyar, Amin Al Arrayed CEO of Naseej, Dr. Khalid Abdulla General Manager of Eskan Bank, Eng. Ahmed Alammadi CEO of Diyar Al Muharraq, Dr. Mahmoud Elburai Senior Policy Advisor at Dubai Land Department, Andrew Baum - Emeritus Professor at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, and Mr. Ali Murtaza - Director of Investment Strategy & Transaction Management at Dariya Company.

The launch of the 2nd edition underscores the collective dedication of RERA, BIBF, and Diyar Al Muharraq to equipping real estate professionals with the tools and insights needed to navigate an ever-evolving landscape. This forum is one of the main initiatives of the National Real Estate Plan 2021-2024, As it strives to propel Bahrain's real estate sector towards greater innovation and sustainability, the forum serves as a catalyst for progress and excellence





