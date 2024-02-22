Dubai Foundation for Women and Children participates in 7th Abu Dhabi Dialogue among 16 participating countries

(MENAFN- DFWAC) UAE, Dubai, February 12, 2024

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has taken part in the 7th Abu Dhabi Dialogue Ministerial Consultation, exploring methods for skill transfer between sender and receiver countries.

Held on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2024, senior officials from the labour, human resources, and external employment ministries conducted eight panel discussions as part of the 7th Abu Dhabi Dialogue Ministerial Consultation. Representatives from international organizations, private sector, and civil society, as well as experts, specialists, and observers were present.

The Abu Dhabi Dialogue was first inaugurated in 2008, featuring participation from 16 countries, including Asian labour-sending and labour-receiving nations, with the UAE hosting the permanent secretariat.

The two-day conference showcased innovative government initiatives aimed at leveraging technology to improve workers' access to dispute resolution and banking services. It also focused on enhancing the technological capabilities of member states, discussing wage protection systems, providing health information, and promoting the transfer of skills between labour-sending and receiving countries. Additionally, the Abu Dhabi Dialogue underscored the importance of integrating the concept of gender equality into the employment policies of member states.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the foundation, emphasised that DFWAC’s participation in the event underscores its pivotal role in observation. It also aims not only to contribute to the preparation of statistical reports filled with insightful data that assist in the analysis and tracking of behavioural patterns, but also to collaborate with diplomatic missions to educate and raise awareness among service workers, thereby informing them of the foundation's role and its capacity to assist nationals from other countries victims of violence, particularly women and children.

Her Excellency highlighted that DFWAC plays a vital role in training and rehabilitating its residents to utilise modern technologies in collaboration with partners. It also offers health services via an on-site clinic and has entered into agreements with numerous health centres to enhance awareness and offer support to individuals seeking refuge.

For her part, Shams Al Muhairi, Director of the Awareness and Community Service Department at DFWAC, emphasised that the foundation is committed to raising awareness in various languages as part of the “For Human Dignity” initiative, raising awareness about the importance of understanding rights, duties, and highlight relevant authorities for reporting and monitoring processes.

She further elaborated that DFWAC’s responsibilities also include dispelling myths and understanding the countries of origin, patterns, methods, and causes of violence against victims. This is in addition to submitting recommendations for the protection and care of these groups, as well as monitoring recruitment practices and the process of internal and external movement.

DFWAC has effectively leveraged its extensive expertise in safeguarding women and children among its residents. Utilising cutting-edge technology, it offers services aimed at ensuring individuals' rights are fully realised through facilitating access to court sessions and remote litigation chambers, alongside efforts to empower the affected individuals.





