UAE-Based teams clutch the top positions at the Dubai Duty Free SB20 World Championships Day 2024 with Team Kidzink winning the overall title

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) Dubai, 16 February 2024 – The Dubai Duty Free SB20 Triple Sailing Championships came to an end after the grand finale of SB20 World Championships with 5 days of thrilling races with Team Kidzink winning the final title. Prior to this, the Dubai Duty Free Middle East Championships (1st to 3rd of December 2023) and the Dubai Duty Free SB20 Asia Pacific Championships (2nd to 4th February 2024) had also witnessed an impressive performance from talented sailors.

After a 13 race series and a closely fought battle for the podium, UAE-based teams Desert Eagle and Superbella achieved the second overall and third place respectively. Superbella attained the position after overtaking Rental Car which has been in third place overall for the previous two days.

The fifth and the final day of the SB20 World Championships saw the first race starting at 2:15 PM, and the wind was stable and consistent, ranging from 6 to 9 knots. Off to a turbulent start, the weather stabled out with admirable conditions with typical conditions, providing an ideal day for sailing.

Charlotte Borghesi, skipper of Team Kidzink, expressing her joy said, “It is still a bit amazingly surreal right now. We left it to the very last minute to make it stressful. You just see the tip of the iceberg, but we have been together as a team for two months, in training, working on the boat, on each other. We went out, we didn’t aim to win any race, we just wanted to do our best, in every race and we did that. We never won a race. It just shows you, you never have to go out thinking to win.“

On the conclusion of the Championships, Dubai Duty Free Chief Operating Officer Ramesh Cidambi said, “I think it is absolutely fantastic that we had a great diversity in terms of nationalities. We had sailors coming from 11 different countries and to cap it all to have a finish with Kidzink skippered by Charlotte Borghesi and a women’s team and with Emirate sailors. We are pleased to conclude another successful collaboration with Dubai Offshore Sailing Club.“

Race Director Alan Ruigrok said, “It’s been an absolute honour to host the SB20 world championships. Thank you to all participants, sponsors, and support staff who made this event possible. We’ve had a fantastic week here in Dubai. Showcasing the amazing sailors across the world, and their impeccable talent and dedication to team work, qualities that make our sport so admirable. Look forward to hosting more amazing events at the Dubai offshore sailing club.“

The Dubai Duty Free SB20 World Championships experience, which was open to both guests and participants offered a variety of family-friendly activities such as interactive games, pleasant F&B, and live entertainment at The Race Village.

Next up for DOSC is the Dubai to Muscat Sailing Race, starting on the 24th February 2024.





