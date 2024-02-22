Globetrotter Submission: Global News Dispatches: 4 Stories

(MENAFN- Globetrotter) The Water Transport Workers Federation of India declared its refusal to load or unload any “weaponized cargoes” intended for use in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. This includes any cargo coming from Israel “or any other country which could handle military equipment and its allied cargo for war in Palestine.”

“The recent attack of Israel on Gaza [has plunged] thousands of Palestinians into immense suffering and loss. Women and children have been blown to pieces in the war,” the union said in a statement dated February 14.

“At this juncture, our [u]nion members have collectively decided to refuse handling all types of weaponized cargoes. Loading and unloading these weapons helps provide organizations with the ability to kill innocent people.”

The Federation represents more than 3,500 workers in 11 major ports across the country. The union has called for an immediate ceasefire, urging “workers of the world and peace-loving people to stand with the demand of free Palestine.”

The union’s president T. Narendra Rao said to the Wire that workers “would not help load or unload anything that advances the cause of war.”

While Rao said that there have not been any reports of ships bound for Israel yet, there have been reports of the sale of over 20 Hermes 900 medium-altitude long-endurance UAVs to Israel from the country. The Hermes 900, which is one of four “killer drones” used by Israel, are manufactured at a facility of the Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India Limited in the city of Hyderabad.

Adani Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate, while Elbit Systems is an Israel-based military technology company.

***

Top Senegalese Court Overturns Election Delay

[230 words]

Thousands of people gathered in Dakar on February 17 for a silent march to demand that the government uphold the election calendar. On February 16, Senegalese President Macky Sall had announced that he would abide by the Constitutional Council’s decision to organize elections “as soon as possible.”

The declaration comes in the wake of days of protests against the postponement of the much-awaited polls. The demonstrations saw deadly violence from state forces, leading to the deaths of three young people.

On February 15, the Constitutional Council, the country’s chief election authority, overturned a presidential decree that had postponed the presidential elections scheduled for February 25.

On February 3, President Macky Sall had revoked a November 26 decree that had set the date for the elections. On February 5, the National Assembly voted to adopt a law that would delay the polls until December 15, and have Macky Sall remain in office as president until his successor was chosen.

The seven judges of the Constitutional Council ruled on February 15 that both actions were unconstitutional. While noting the “impossibility” of holding the election on the initially announced date, barely 10 days away, the authority “invited the competent authorities to hold it as soon as possible.”

“The President of the Republic intends to fully implement the decision of the Constitutional Council,” read an official statement by the government issued on February 16.

***

Cholera Still Poses Risks in Zambia Despite Decrease in Cases

[262 words]

Zambia is facing its largest cholera outbreak in at least a decade, with more than 600 deaths recorded since October 2023. The number of daily cases has significantly decreased since the end of 2023—enough for the government to reopen schools after a month’s delay. But the threat is still looming, noted Sarah Nyirongo Ngoma from the Midwives Association of Zambia in an interview.

The case fatality rate remains high at 3.5 percent, as opposed to the WHO threshold of less than 1 percent. That circumstances appear better than two months ago shouldn’t be taken as reason enough for complacency, Ngoma warns. Instead, she says, both the government and international public health authorities should seize the moment to carry out more education programs.

Equally importantly, she says, they should improve living conditions that facilitated the outbreak in the first place. One of the most significant risk factors for cholera is a lack of proper water and sanitation infrastructure—infrastructure that remains substandard for many in Zambia.

Throughout the outbreak, such infrastructure has not been improved. While the government and non-government organizations, health workers’ associations, and international agencies ensured the delivery of enough protective equipment and chlorine to cholera centers and other health institutions, strategic interventions were lacking.

In order to improve water and sanitation infrastructure, the government should be able to invest adequate resources. But this is complicated by the high debt burden that Zambia continues to carry, depleting its public services and infrastructure budget. In 2021, the country spent more on servicing debt than on investments in health, water, and sanitation combined.





MENAFN22022024005740012591ID1107886268