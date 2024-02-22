Dugasta Properties Founder Tauseef Khan Clinches Innovator of the Year at Ultimate Realty Awards 2024

(MENAFN- afrinislampanasian) Date: Dubai, UAE; February 19, 2024



Dugasta Properties proudly announces that its Founder and Chairman, Mr. Tauseef Khan, has been honoured as the Innovator of the Year at the Ultimate Realty Awards 2024. The awards, hosted by NKN Media in media partnership with NDTV, took place on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.



This prestigious accolade recognizes Mr. Tauseef Khan's outstanding leadership and remarkable contributions to the real estate sector. Dugasta Properties, a Dubai-based real estate developer, has achieved this significant milestone within six months of its launch, underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation in shaping the real estate landscape of the UAE.



During the ceremony, Mr. Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman of Dugasta Properties, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "This award is a testament to Dugasta Properties' dedication to innovation and excellence. Hard work and sacrifices are often overlooked behind achievements. As someone with civil engineering background, I wanted to bring something unique to the real estate market. This led to the creation of Dugasta Properties. It sets itself apart with groundbreaking offerings, such as a 10 percent rental guarantee for five years, five years of free service charges, and a unique 100 percent buyback after five years. Looking ahead to the MOONSA project, Dugasta continues to redefine the industry by promising a remarkable 10 percent ROI for 10 years and 10 years free service charges. Join us on this extraordinary journey and turn your dreams into reality with Dugasta Properties.”



The Ultimate Realty Awards 2024 celebrated outstanding achievements in the real estate industry, bringing together key players for a night of networking, insights, and acknowledgment. The event, held at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, provided an exclusive platform to honour industry leaders.



Dugasta Properties' triumph at the Ultimate Realty Awards 2024 reinforces the company's position as a trailblazer in the real estate industry. Mr. Tauseef Khan's visionary leadership has not only steered the company to success but has also set new standards for innovation and excellence. This recognition further motivates Dugasta Properties to continue its commitment to providing exceptional and customer-centric real estate solutions.



Dugasta Properties Development is a Dubai-based real estate developer founded by Mr. Tauseef Khan, a business leader with over three decades of professional property management services and property development legacy in the UAE. The company is committed to changing the real estate market with its customer-centric approach, focusing on high-quality, value-for-money projects.



Dugasta Properties stands out by offering mid-market and affordable homes, filling a crucial gap in the real estate market. The company's unique approach involves centring each development's appeal on customer interests, providing a wide range of services for property buyers.







