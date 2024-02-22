Advanced Technology Company (ATC) Partners with International Extracorporeal Life Support Organization as Platinum Sponsor

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Advanced Technology Company (ATC), the leading distributor of medical devices in Kuwait, partnered with the Southwest Asia and Africa Chapter of the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (SWAAC ELSO) as the Platinum Sponsor for the organization’s 10th annual conference, hosted in Kuwait for the first time from 15-17 February at the Courtyard Marriott.



The highly-anticipated event, held under the patronage of Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, included 120 lectures on the latest developments in extracorporeal life support, also known as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), by 80 intensive care experts from around the world. Kuwait currently operates seven ECMO centers, and has successfully treated 500 patients since launching the service in 2017.



Similar to the machine used in open-heart surgery, ECMO uses a pump to replace some of the functions of the heart or lungs. First performed in 1971, ECMO is viewed today as an established and generally accepted method of organ support, as well as a life-saving procedure for adults and children.



ATC showcased 13 different companies it represents in Kuwait during the conference, including: GE Healthcare, a Chicago-headquartered multinational company that provides digital infrastructure, data analytics and decision support tools to help in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients; Masimo, a global medical technology company and industry leader in monitoring technologies; Hemovent, a German a medical device company specializing in the development of ground-breaking ECMO systems; and Aixelink, a Swiss-based software company that combines electronics, clinical, and software expertise to assist healthcare professionals manage the complexity of delivering care.



“Collaborating with strategic partners to introduce the latest in ECMO solutions and patient care management is part of ATC’s wider mission to elevate the standard of medical care in Kuwait,” said Ghassan Mamlouk, CEO, ATC.



“Hosting the 10th SWAAC ELSO Conference in Kuwait not only underscores the country’s commitment to advancing healthcare but also positions it as a leader in medical innovation. As we celebrate the success of this conference, we are reminded of the power of collaboration, technological advancement, and dedication to improving patient care,” Mamlouk added.





MENAFN22022024007477016128ID1107886263