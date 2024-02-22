GD Goenka Group Welcomes Dr. Amrita Bahl as Chief Education Officer

(MENAFN- Kaizzen) Delhi NCR, India - February 19, 2024: GD Goenka Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Amrita Bahl as Chief Education Officer. Dr. Bahl will be responsible for spearheading pedagogy, development of curriculums, and academic delivery for GD Goenka institutions - preschools, senior schools and higher education.



Dr. Bahl brings with her over 20 years of experience as an Education Policy, Reform & Governance Leader. She has led the transition of schools to the Bhutan Baccalaureate Learning Process at Druk Gyalpo’s Institute, His Majesty’s Secretariat, Bhutan. Additionally, she has designed programs and led the implementation of Climate Change outreach for schools. Dr. Bahl has also served as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Lt. Governor, Government of Puducherry, where she led Public Outreach and Communication Strategy.



Her extensive experience includes working with the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and other international bodies, executing Outreach Programs in Drugs & Crime. Dr. Bahl has also developed and led strategic partnerships with key government, civil society, private sector, media, and academia partners.



She holds an Ed.D & MA in Health Education from Teachers College, Columbia University, an MA Applied Clinical Psychology from Delhi University, and a BA Psychology from Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi University.



Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group quoted, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Amrita Bahl to the GD Goenka family. Her extensive experience and expertise in education policy, reform, and transformation will be invaluable as we continue to deliver progressive education across all our institutions."



Dr. Bahl remarked, "I am honored to be a part of the GD Goenka Group; their vision of a responsive pedagogy, holistic curriculum, and state-of-the-art infrastructure resonates

with my personal values of delivering an education that nurtures resilient leaders of tomorrow."

















MENAFN22022024004323009149ID1107886259