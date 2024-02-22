Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OIC

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 19 February, 2024



The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, H.E. Ambassador Turko Daudov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OIC.

The two sides discussed ways and means to enhance dialogue and cooperation between the OIC and the Russian Federation, developments in Gaza, and the Palestinian cause.

In this regard, the Secretary-General renewed the position of the OIC and its call on the international community to take effective measures, urgently, to stop all forms of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people. The two sides stressed the need to seek to implement the two-state solution. The meeting also discussed other issues of common interest.









