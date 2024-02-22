Microsoft UAE to host exclusive ‘Build: AI Day’ event in Dubai to empower developers to accelerate AI innovation

(MENAFN- Proglobal) 15 February, 2024; Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Microsoft UAE today announced that it is bringing its ‘Microsoft Build: AI Day’ tour to the UAE. The event, an AI-focused extension of Microsoft’s annual flagship developer event brand, Microsoft Build, takes place February 20, 2024 at the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai, uniting government officials, technologists, innovators, IT decision-makers, and business professionals under one roof to share ideas and insights on the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

“AI today is transforming every industry, and business leaders around the world are increasingly leveraging it to unlock new opportunities for growth, creativity and productivity,” said Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE. “We are proud to bring our flagship developer event, ‘Microsoft Build: AI Day’, to the UAE to empower business and IT professionals to keep pace with this rapidly advancing field. We look forward to engaging with the local developer community and providing a platform for them to expand their knowledge about the latest AI advancements, connect with various Microsoft experts, and elevate their skills to deliver more value faster across industries.”

‘Microsoft Build: AI Day’ in Dubai will feature keynote addresses, breakout sessions, and fireside chats by esteemed officials and experts including Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE’s Cybersecurity Council; and Dr. Andrew Jackson, Chief Officer at IIAI, a G42 company. Various Microsoft executives including Julien Bertin, Azure Lead for Microsoft CEMA; Hakki Ogretmen, Application Innovation Lead at Microsoft UAE; and Aysar Yousef, Azure Data & AI Lead, FSI & Aviation Industries, will also deep dive into topics such as integrating the power of cloud and AI into development workflows, and how to build and scale cloud-native, intelligent applications on Azure.

Microsoft experts will also highlight the latest advancements in Generative AI and how they are inspiring developers to create innovative AI applications such as virtual assistants, content generation, code generation, image editing tools, and more. Speakers will also showcase how developers can access the most advanced AI models including Dall-E 2, GPT-3.5, GPT-4, Codex, and ChatGPT using the Azure OpenAI Service. Special sessions will also be dedicated for building and maintaining Microsoft Copilot with Azure Machine Learning and GPT-4, and on using the latest AI models responsibly.

The event will also feature the AI Innovation Award that recognizes individuals and organizations that have demonstrated unparalleled excellence in driving digital transformation with AI. “Over the past year, we have witnessed innovators and businesses across various sectors leverage the latest developments in AI to deliver cutting-edge solutions that are tackling key industry challenges, driving digital transformation efforts, and creating a positive impact on society. It gives us great pleasure to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of this community, and we look forward to collaborating with them as they continue to push the boundaries of innovation and create the next generation of responsible and impactful AI solutions,” said Mohamed Mikou, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft Central Europe, Middle East and Africa.





