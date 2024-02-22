(MENAFN- FGS Global) Riyadh, 19 February 2024: Building on the success of the previous two editions, Saudi Tadawul Group opens the third edition of the Saudi Capital Market Forum today. Held under the patronage of His Excellency Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program, the Forum is centered around the theme Powering Growth.

Key speakers at this edition included His Excellency Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program, His Excellency Khaled Al-Falih, the Minister of Investment, His Excellency Mohamed Al-Tuwaijri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Saudi National Development Fund, His Excellency Faisal Al-Ibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning as well as His Excellency Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, Chairman of the Board of the Capital Market Authority, Sarah Al Suhaimi, Chairperson of Saudi Tadawul Group and Khalid Al Hussan, Group CEO of the Saudi Tadawul Group.



Nayef Al Athel, Group Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, commented: “The Saudi Capital Market Forum, as the world's largest capital markets event, serves as a platform for cooperation and dialogue. With over 15 panel sessions, fireside chats, and countless networking opportunities, we are creating a melting pot of ideas from key financial players across the global capital market ecosystem. This forum is also a unique opportunity for investors to connect with our diverse and dynamic issuer base, building on the success of last year's event which saw over 2,000 in-person meetings. As we look to the future, the Forum remains committed to uniting unique perspectives and fostering market diversification, driving the global capital market agenda forward.”

The Forum will conclude with the presentation of the Saudi Capital Market Awards 2023, in collaboration with CFA Society Saudi Arabia and the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA). The Saudi Capital Market Awards were established to recognize those demonstrating industry excellence and best practice across a variety of areas.







