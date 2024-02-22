Layover Solutions Becomes Part of the BARIG Network

(MENAFN- Claasen Shipyards ) Frankfurt am Main, February 21, 2024. Bad weather conditions, labor disputes, or other exceptional circumstances can lead to disruptions in air traffic or cancellations of flights in the worst case. In such situations, it is important to act professionally and flexibly, as passengers should be able to continue their journeys as quickly and easily as possible. The technology company Layover Solutions has taken up this challenge and provides an innovative as well as efficient solution. As a new business partner of the airline association BARIG (Board of Airline Representatives in Germany), the start-up offers AI-supported measures for layover management.



Layover Solutions has developed a B2B online platform that connects airlines, hotel operators, transportation service providers, and passengers altogether. It makes it possible to coordinate services for travelers in the shortest possible time – from accommodation to transportation. The technology creates significant added value compared to conventional methods by telephone and fax, as both passengers and airline staff can respond more flexibly and quickly.



“This innovative approach is a good example of how services in air traffic can be further improved in the case of exceptional events,” Michael Hoppe, BARIG Chairman and Executive Director, states. “We are therefore delighted to welcome Layover Solutions as the newest business partner in our network.”



“Our solution works according to the plug-and-play principle. Layover Solutions offers everyone involved a fast, transparent, and efficient answer to the previously still very complex and analog processes. We are proud that the solution has already been very well received at three German locations and are looking forward to the next milestones,” Isabell Ketteler, Director of Sales at Layover Solutions, says. “The integration into BARIG’s business partner network opens up new opportunities for us to intensively exchange knowledge, which can contribute to the further development of the aviation industry.”





MENAFN22022024006839014744ID1107886246