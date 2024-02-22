OIC Secretary-General Meets Nigerian Permanent Representative

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 21 February, 2024



The Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Amb. Yahya Lawal paid a farewell visit, today, 21 February 2024 to the OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha.



During the meeting, the Secretary-General commended the Nigerian Permanent Representative for his efforts in promoting strong relations between Nigeria and the OIC as well as his contributions to Joint Islamic Action.



The two parties also discussed a range of issues of mutual concern, including the upcoming Islamic Summit to be held in Banjul, Gambia, as well as the developments in Gaza, West Africa, and the Sahel.

