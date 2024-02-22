Sony Releases FE 24-50mm F2.8 G, a Compact, Large Aperture F2.8 G Lens™ with High-Performance Optics

(MENAFN- BPG Group)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 FEBRUARY 2024 – Sony Middle East and Africa is pleased to announce the release of its new compact 35mm full-frame compatible α™ (Alpha™) E-mount lens, FE 24-50mm F2.8 G (product name SEL2450G) standard zoom with F2.8 maximum aperture over the entire zoom range. Despite its small and lightweight body, it achieves the high-resolution performance and beautiful bokeh that can be expected from a large aperture G Lens with F2.8. It covers a focal length of 24 mm to 50 mm, allowing you to capture everything from still images such as everyday snapshots, and portraits to video shooting, all in high quality but with a design that will easily fit in the smallest of kit bags.



Key features of FE 24-50mm F2.8 G

With the latest optical and mechanical design, the dimensions have been kept compact with a filter diameter φ67 mm, maximum diameter 74.8 mm, length 92.3 mm, weight approximately 440 g.



Sharp and detailed images at all focal lengths are achieved thanks to the arrangement of four aspherical lenses and two pieces of ED (Extra low Dispersion) glass, so that aberrations such as chromatic aberration, are reduced, achieving high resolution performance from the centre to corner. FE 24-50mm F2.8 G uses an 11-blade circular aperture which together with the optimisation of spherical aberration provides the beautiful, soft and smooth bokeh that is characteristic of the G Lens series. It has minimum shooting distance of 0.19 m (AF) at wide-end and a maximum magnification of 0.30 x (AF) offering high quality close-up shooting.



The quality is evident through the AF (auto focus) whereby, equipped with two linear motors, it achieves high-speed, high-precision, high-tracking, and quiet focusing. It also supports high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking of up to 120 frames per second for the full-frame mirrorless camera Alpha 9 III . For those wanting a solid video performance, AF tracking is available for high frame rate 4K 120p or FHD 240p movie recording where critical focus control is required, plus it supports in-body Active Mode image stabilisation for steady shooting while walking. It is also compatible with the focus breathing compensation on camera bodies, allowing for the high-quality video expression .



Intuitive manual focus is achieved thanks to the adoption of linear response MF which allows smooth and superior image expression.



FE 24-50mm F2.8 G is equipped with user-friendly functions such as a customisable focus hold button, aperture ring, aperture click ON/OFF switch, and focus mode switch, offering high operability and comprehensive control. Plus, for further ease of use, they are designed to be dust and moisture proof with a fluorine coating which prevents dirt from sticking to the front surface of the lens.



Availability

The new FE 24-50mm F2.8 G will be available in the region from Q2 2024.







