Experience Immersive, Intelligent Sound With Galaxy Buds Series’ Latest Updates

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Tired of feeling lost in the translation during conversations? The Galaxy S24 series’ real-time translation features let you talk to anyone, anywhere and this barrier-free communication gets even better with Galaxy Buds.



Interpreter: Interpreter enhances communication by providing real-time translation on your Galaxy S24 series. When paired with Galaxy Buds, they further optimize the feature by separating sound during conversation. You can listen to translations through your earbuds, while the other person hears through your phone speaker, helping you to focus better on the conversation and eliminating the need to pass your device back and forth. Plus, you can effortlessly swap the order of speech during the conversation by simply tapping on the buds, without having to manually adjust the order with your phone.





Enhanced Connectivity With the Samsung Ecosystem



The latest Galaxy Buds updates not only let you dial into richer and more immersive sound, but they also connect you seamlessly across Samsung devices.



Auracast: Last year, Samsung introduced Auracast for Samsung Smart TVs on the Galaxy Buds2 Pro —transforming your TV into shared radio station that can be broadcast across multiple Buds. Now, with the latest update, this feature is coming to phones and tablets including the Galaxy S24 series.



360 Audio: The best audio places users in the center of the action, and 360 Audio delivers surrounding sound from all directions. Previously supported on phones and tablets, 360 Audio will now be available for TVs , providing a theater-like experience at home. Galaxy Buds will also be able track your head movement to create a truly immersive soundscape.



Auto Switch: Say you’re watching your Samsung TV with your Galaxy Buds and receives a call. Auto Switch automatically shifts the connection to your Galaxy phone and then switches back when the call ends. Thanks to the latest update, Samsung is extending this feature to PCs including the Galaxy Book4 series, enabling you to conveniently enjoy premium sound across Samsung devices.



The Future Is Loud and Clear



In addition to the latest Galaxy AI feature update, this software update for enhanced connectivity will be made progressively available on Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2 and Buds FE, starting in late February. Samsung will continue evolving the Galaxy Buds series to deliver intelligent, best-in-class and seamlessly connected sound — anytime, anywhere and with every connection.







MENAFN22022024005143011674ID1107886232