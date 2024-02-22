stc concludes “Journey in Kuwait” competition organized by SACGC and hosted by Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 21 February 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, attended the closing ceremony of the “Journey in Kuwait” robotics competition organized by the Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (‘SACGC’), part of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (‘KFAS’), and hosted by the Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center. The award ceremony recognized 20 winners out of the 70 contestants that participated in the competition.

It is worth mentioning that since the registration for the competition opened, about 100 children in the age group of 7-10 years have registered, and about 70 qualified contestants were trained for the competition within 6 days. In recognition of the hard work and effort placed forth by all contestants, the award ceremony, which took place at the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center, witnessed the participation of families, friends, organizers and partners, who joined together to celebrate the finalists in the competition. The “Journey in Kuwait” competition focuses on the exciting world of robotics, programming, and artificial intelligence (AI), and is for children between the ages of 7 and 10 years old.

stc's sponsorship of the competition comes under its strategic partnership with SACGC, where stc and SACGC signed an MoU to organize collaborative programs and activities as part of stc’s educational ‘upgrade’ initiative.

In line with its commitment to social responsibility and fostering a knowledge-based society, stc aims to leverage the MoUs that it has signed with its various partners, such as SACGC. These partnerships are designed to leverage the combined strengths of stc and its partners across various fronts to create a wider impact in the community and reach a broader audience. By collaborating with market leaders and integrating their expertise and resources, stc aims to amplify its contributions towards community development, particularly in the realms of education, technology, and innovation. The goals of stc’s educational 'upgrade' initiative are focused on supporting local education and empowering the younger generation through knowledge. This initiative seeks to equip children and young adults with the skills and competencies required for the digital age, nurturing their talents in various technological areas.

Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “On behalf of stc, I would like to congratulate all the winners of the 'Journey in Kuwait' robotics competition, and equally commend every participant who took part in this challenging and enlightening journey. Your dedication and creativity in this initiative sets a remarkable standard for what young minds can achieve. stc is proud to have been part of this exciting competition where students expressed their creativity and tech savviness in a unique way. Participating in initiatives similar to the “Journey in Kuwait” competition reflect the core objectives behind stc’s extensive CSR program, especially within the key pillar of education. stc is proud to have been a part of this journey, and we look forward to supporting and witnessing the continued growth and success of these bright young innovators.”

AlJasem added, “stc is deeply engaged in initiatives that target community development, focusing particularly on enhancing educational and leadership capabilities among the youth. These initiatives offer more than conventional education, they aim to improve hands-on skills, tech-savviness, and equip the younger generation for future challenges. stc's commitment to these educational trajectories places it as a leader in cultivating a knowledgeable, skilled workforce for the future. This dedication highlights stc's strategy to empower communities through education, seeking to engage more youth in future projects and partnerships that promise widespread social advantages.”

AlJasem concluded by thanking the Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (‘SACGC’) for organizing the competition as part of our strategic partnership to leverage on the educational “upgrade” initiative. She also pointed out the role of the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center for hosting such a competition as part of a series of unique activities hosted by the Center for sustainable development among the younger generation.”

Neda Aldaihani, General Manager of SACGC said, “We would like to thank the young individuals who participated in this competition and congratulate the winners once again for their solid effort. Following the conclusion of the “Journey in Kuwait” competition, we would like to thank stc for sponsoring this initiative and the Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center for allowing us to host this competition. These competitions play a vital role in the community by encouraging innovation and critical thinking, which ultimately lays the groundwork for a future where technology and creativity drive progress and development.”

Hadeel A. Al-Homoud, Head of Education, Marketing and PR at the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center, said, “We are thrilled to have hosted the 2nd “Journey in Kuwait” competition, a distinctive event that nurtures interest in programming, artificial intelligence, and robotics, while also fostering creative thinking and problem-solving skills among the youth. Emphasizing the significance of collaboration with government entities and the private sector, we aim to establish the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center as a comprehensive cultural, scientific, and artistic hub that supports and cultivates the talents of all young individuals.”







