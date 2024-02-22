Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Research Report 2024-2032: Industry Growth, Share, Size And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, The global hereditary angioedema therapeutic market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.18% during 2024-2032.
Hereditary angioedema (HAE) therapeutics encompass a range of treatments designed to manage and alleviate the symptoms of hereditary angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by spontaneous episodes of swelling in various parts of the body, including the limbs, face, intestinal tract, and airway. These therapeutics are produced through sophisticated biotechnological processes, using living cells to synthesize the necessary proteins or antibodies to treat or prevent the swelling episodes associated with HAE effectively. It plays an instrumental role in their ability to significantly reduce the frequency and severity of HAE attacks, thereby improving the quality of life for individuals with this condition.
Request Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report):
https://www.imarcgroup.com/hereditary-angioedema-therapeutic-market/requestsample
The key Players Operating in the Industry:
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Amgen Inc Attune Pharmaceuticals BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc Centogene N.V CSL Limited Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc Novartis AG Pharming Group N.V Sanofi S.A Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic
Industry Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of HAE and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the increasing regulatory support and the fast-tracking of drug approvals by health authorities worldwide are accelerating the availability of new treatments and propelling market growth. Moreover, the ongoing research and development activities aimed at discovering novel therapeutic targets and more effective treatment modalities are stimulating the market. Furthermore, the growing patient-centric approach focuses on the development of therapies with fewer side effects and convenient administration routes, thereby driving market growth. In line with this, the shift towards personalized medicine is opening new avenues for targeted HAE treatments, and enhancing patient outcomes is further impelling market growth.
Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/hereditary-angioedema-therapeutic-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Type I Hereditary Angioedema Type II Hereditary Angioedema Type III Hereditary Angioedema
Breakup by Drug Class:
C1-Esterase Inhibitor Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist Kallikrein Inhibitor Others
Breakup by Treatment Type:
Prophylaxis Treatment On-demand Treatment
Breakup by Route of Administration:
Intravenous Subcutaneous Oral
Breakup by End User:
Hospitals Clinics Home Healthcare Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024-2032) Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC Group's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact
US:
IMARC
Group
134
N
4th
St.
Brooklyn,
NY
11249,
USA
Email:
Tel
No:(D)
+91
120
433
0800
United
States:
+1-631-791-1145
|
United
Kingdom:
+44-753-713-2163
MENAFN22022024004122016232ID1107886075
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.