Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Research Report 2024-2032: Industry Growth, Share, Size And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, The global hereditary angioedema therapeutic market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.18% during 2024-2032.

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) therapeutics encompass a range of treatments designed to manage and alleviate the symptoms of hereditary angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by spontaneous episodes of swelling in various parts of the body, including the limbs, face, intestinal tract, and airway. These therapeutics are produced through sophisticated biotechnological processes, using living cells to synthesize the necessary proteins or antibodies to treat or prevent the swelling episodes associated with HAE effectively. It plays an instrumental role in their ability to significantly reduce the frequency and severity of HAE attacks, thereby improving the quality of life for individuals with this condition.

The key Players Operating in the Industry:



Adverum Biotechnologies Inc

Amgen Inc

Attune Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

Centogene N.V

CSL Limited

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc

Novartis AG

Pharming Group N.V

Sanofi S.A Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited





The global market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of HAE and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the increasing regulatory support and the fast-tracking of drug approvals by health authorities worldwide are accelerating the availability of new treatments and propelling market growth. Moreover, the ongoing research and development activities aimed at discovering novel therapeutic targets and more effective treatment modalities are stimulating the market. Furthermore, the growing patient-centric approach focuses on the development of therapies with fewer side effects and convenient administration routes, thereby driving market growth. In line with this, the shift towards personalized medicine is opening new avenues for targeted HAE treatments, and enhancing patient outcomes is further impelling market growth.



Breakup by Type:



Type I Hereditary Angioedema

Type II Hereditary Angioedema Type III Hereditary Angioedema

Breakup by Drug Class:



C1-Esterase Inhibitor

Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist

Kallikrein Inhibitor Others

Breakup by Treatment Type:



Prophylaxis Treatment On-demand Treatment

Breakup by Route of Administration:



Intravenous

Subcutaneous Oral

Breakup by End User:



Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



