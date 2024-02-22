Homewares Market Scope 2024, Upcoming Business Opportunity, Growth Rate And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Homewares Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”,

the global homewares market size reached US$ 1,620.9

Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,405.1

Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.35% during 2024-2032.

Homewares refer to the array of functional and decorative items that are used within homes to enhance living spaces and facilitate daily activities. These items range from kitchen utensils, tableware, and textiles such as cushions and curtains to decorative objects like vases and candles. The manufacturing of homewares involves a diverse set of processes, depending on the materials used and the complexity of the items. Homewares play a pivotal role in defining the aesthetic and comfort of living environments. They not only serve practical purposes, making daily tasks more efficient and comfortable but also contribute to the overall ambiance and style of a home.

The key Players Operating in the Industry:



Arc Group

Avon Products (Natura Co Holding S/A)

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Groupe SEB

Herman Miller Inc

HNI Corporation

Tupperware

Lock & Lock Zepter International

Homewares

Industry Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing emphasis on home aesthetics and the rising consumer spending on home renovation and decoration. Additionally, the shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable products, as environmental awareness and the preference for green living practices influence purchasing decisions, is propelling market growth. Moreover, continual technological advancements have also introduced innovative products to the market, catering to the modern consumer's demand for convenience, and smart home integration is contributing to market expansion. Furthermore, the rising influence of social media and influencer marketing in shaping consumer preferences and trends in the homewares market drives demand for products in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Product Type Insights:



Home Decoration

Furniture

Kitchenware

Home Appliances

Soft Furnishings

Lighting

Bathroom Accessories Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Homeware Stores

Franchised Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

