GCC Electric Vehicles Market Size, Share, Demand, Report, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “GCC Electric Vehicles Market Report by Component (Battery Cells and Packs, On-Board Charger, Fuel Stack), Charging Type (Slow Charging, Fast Charging), Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Country 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the GCC electric vehicles market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the GCC Electric Vehicles Market?

The GCC electric vehicles market size is exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 40% during

2024-2032.

GCC Electric Vehicles Market Growth:

The GCC electric vehicles market is driven by various key factors and emerging trends. In addition to this, the increasing consumer awareness towards the rising pollution levels and initiatives by government bodies to promote environmental sustainability across the country are primarily augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, key players in the GCC are diversifying their economy and investing in sustainable technologies, including electric vehicles, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, regulatory authorities are providing subsidies and tax exemptions for the manufacturing of EVs and charging infrastructures, thereby positively influencing the market growth.

GCC Electric Vehicles Market Report Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

By Component:



Battery Cells and Packs

On-Board Charger Fuel Stack

By component, the market is segmented into battery cells and packs, on-board charger, and fuel stack.

By Charging Type:



Slow Charging Fast Charging

By charging type, the market is bifurcated into slow charging and fast charging.

By Propulsion Type:



Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By propulsion type, the market is categorized into battery electric vehicle (BEV), fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV).

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles Others

By vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and others.

By Country:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

Country wise, the market is divided into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

GCC Electric Vehicles Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the GCC electric vehicles market include the growing focus on developing local electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities and infrastructures. Besides this, the rising investments in charging stations and renewable energy sources to power these vehicles are further catalyzing the market growth across the country. Moreover, the increasing trend towards strategic collaborations and partnerships between players in the GCC and global electric vehicle manufacturers to promote technological advancements and the development of automotive industry is further bolstering the market growth. In line with this, the introduction of autonomous and connected electric vehicles, owing to the smart city initiatives by government bodies, is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecasted period.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

