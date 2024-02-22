Saudi Arabia Poultry Market Size, Growth, Demand, Top Companies And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Saudi Arabia Poultry Market Report by Product Type (Broiler, Eggs, and Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade), and Region 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Saudi Arabia poultry market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Saudi Arabia Poultry Market?

The Saudi Arabia poultry market reached a value of US$ 17.6 Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.7 Billion by

2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during

2024-2032.

Saudi Arabia Poultry Market

The Saudi Arabia poultry market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the rising regional demand and government initiatives aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in poultry production. In addition to this, the increasing population and the growing consumer preference for protein-rich diets are further propelling the market forward. Moreover, the introduction of the Saudi government's Vision 2030 plan, which emphasizes economic diversification and reduces reliance on oil revenues, and includes substantial investments in the agricultural sector, particularly poultry farming, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the ongoing government support in the form of subsidies, loans, and incentives to local poultry producers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the growing trend towards the consumption of halal poultry products, which aligns with the cultural and religious practices of the region, is also boosting the market growth.

Besides this, technological advancements in poultry farming, such as controlled-environment housing and improved breeding practices, which help overcome challenges including high production costs due to the dry climate and the need to import feed, are augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing acceptance of international players and collaborations for advanced poultry processing technologies are acting as other significant factors propelling the market. Furthermore, the growing focus on health and quality, leading to a rise in demand for organic and antibiotic-free poultry products, is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the ongoing government efforts to promote sustainable farming practices and food security are expected to drive the Saudi Arabia poultry market in the coming years.

Leading Companies Operating in the Saudi Arabia Poultry Industry:



Al Kabeer Group Me

Almarai Company

Almunajem Foods Co.

Al-Wadi Poultry Company

Al-Watania Poultry

Arabian Agricultural Services Company (ARASCO)

Balady Poultry Trading Company

BRF Global

Cherkizovo Group Saudi Radwa Food Co. Ltd.

Key Market Report Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

Breakup by Product Type:



Broiler

Eggs Others

Breakup by Nature:



Organic Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



On-Trade Off-Trade

Breakup by Region:



Western Region

Northern and Central Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

