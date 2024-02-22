Saudi Arabia Poultry Market Size, Growth, Demand, Top Companies And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Saudi Arabia Poultry Market Report by Product Type (Broiler, Eggs, and Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade), and Region 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Saudi Arabia poultry market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
How Big is the Saudi Arabia Poultry Market?
The Saudi Arabia poultry market reached a value of US$ 17.6 Billion in
2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.7 Billion by
2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during
2024-2032.
The Saudi Arabia poultry market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the rising regional demand and government initiatives aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in poultry production. In addition to this, the increasing population and the growing consumer preference for protein-rich diets are further propelling the market forward. Moreover, the introduction of the Saudi government's Vision 2030 plan, which emphasizes economic diversification and reduces reliance on oil revenues, and includes substantial investments in the agricultural sector, particularly poultry farming, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the ongoing government support in the form of subsidies, loans, and incentives to local poultry producers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the growing trend towards the consumption of halal poultry products, which aligns with the cultural and religious practices of the region, is also boosting the market growth.
Besides this, technological advancements in poultry farming, such as controlled-environment housing and improved breeding practices, which help overcome challenges including high production costs due to the dry climate and the need to import feed, are augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing acceptance of international players and collaborations for advanced poultry processing technologies are acting as other significant factors propelling the market. Furthermore, the growing focus on health and quality, leading to a rise in demand for organic and antibiotic-free poultry products, is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the ongoing government efforts to promote sustainable farming practices and food security are expected to drive the Saudi Arabia poultry market in the coming years.
Leading Companies Operating in the Saudi Arabia Poultry Industry:
Al Kabeer Group Me Almarai Company Almunajem Foods Co. Al-Wadi Poultry Company Al-Watania Poultry Arabian Agricultural Services Company (ARASCO) Balady Poultry Trading Company BRF Global Cherkizovo Group Saudi Radwa Food Co. Ltd.
Key Market Report Segmentation:
The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:
Breakup by Product Type:
Breakup by Nature:
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Breakup by Region:
Western Region Northern and Central Region Eastern Region Southern Region
Other Key Points Covered in the Report:
COVID-19 Impact Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations
