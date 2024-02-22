Yoga Clothing Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast To 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Yoga Clothing Market Report by Product Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear), End User (Men, Women), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global yoga clothing market size reached US$ 26.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 49.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Yoga Clothing Industry:

Increasing Health Awareness:

The global emphasis on health and wellness has been a significant driver in the market. As more people recognize the physical and mental benefits of yoga and other forms of exercise, the demand for specialized yoga apparel has surged. Consumers are seeking comfortable, moisture-wicking, and breathable clothing designed to enhance their yoga practice. This trend is not limited to avid yogis but also includes fitness enthusiasts and individuals adopting a more active lifestyle. The growing awareness of the link between wellness and attire has prompted the expansion of yoga clothing lines, with sustainability and ethical production practices becoming key considerations for eco-conscious consumers.

Adoption of Athleisure Fashion Trends:

The athleisure fashion movement has played a pivotal role in the growth of the market. Yoga apparel has transcended its original purpose and has become a fashion statement both inside and outside the yoga studio. The versatile nature of yoga clothing, characterized by its comfort and style, has made it a staple in everyday wear. This trend has led to increased demand for athleisure-inspired yoga clothing that seamlessly transitions from yoga practice to casual outings. Brands have responded by creating aesthetically pleasing collections that cater to the demand for trendy yet functional clothing, further fueling the market's growth.

Expanding E-Commerce Industry:

The proliferation of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales channels has significantly driven the Yoga Clothing market. Consumers increasingly prefer the convenience of shopping online, especially for activewear. E-commerce provides a vast array of options, allowing shoppers to browse and compare products, read reviews, and make informed choices. Additionally, DTC brands have emerged, offering a personalized shopping experience, higher-quality materials, and competitive pricing. These brands often focus on sustainability, transparency, and customer engagement. The online presence of established brands and the emergence of new, digitally-native brands have expanded market accessibility, enabling consumers to find yoga clothing that suits their preferences and values with ease.

For an in-depth analysis, you can request the sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/yoga-clothing-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Adidas AG

Alo LLC (Color Image Inc.)

ASICS Corporation

Athleta LLC (Gap Inc.)

Green Apple Active

Hanesbrands Inc.

Hugger Mugger

Lululemon Athletica

Manduka

Nike Inc.

Prana (Columbia Sportwear)

Puma SE (Artemis S.A.) Under Armour Inc.

Yoga Clothing Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Top Wear Bottom Wear

Bottom wear represented the largest segment as it provides the foundation for comfortable and flexible movement during yoga practice.

By End User:



Men Women

Women holds the largest market share as they have specific preferences and considerations when it comes to their workout attire.

By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce Others

Specialty stores represented the largest segment as they cater specifically to the needs of yoga practitioners, offering a wide selection of yoga clothing brands and styles.

By Region:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

North America leads the market due to the increasing health and wellness awareness.

Yoga Clothing Market Trends:

Sustainable and eco-friendly yoga clothing has gained significant traction. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their clothing choices. As a result, there is a growing demand for yoga apparel made from recycled materials, organic cotton, and sustainable fabrics. Brands are prioritizing eco-friendly production practices, such as dyeing methods that reduce water consumption and using biodegradable packaging. Besides, the yoga clothing industry is becoming more inclusive, offering a wider range of sizes and designs to cater to diverse body types. Brands are embracing body positivity and focusing on creating yoga apparel that makes individuals of all sizes and shapes feel comfortable and confident during their practice. Inclusivity in sizing and marketing has become a driving force in the industry.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163