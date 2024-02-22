Recliner Chair Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast To 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Recliner Chair Market Report by Product Type (Wall Hugging Recliner, Push Back Recliner, Massage Recliner, Riser Recliner, and Others), Seating Arrangement (Single Seater Recliner, Multi Seater Recliner), Material (Leather, Fabric, and Others), Distribution Channel (Furniture and Furnishing Stores, Hypermarkets, E-Retailers, and Others), End-User (Residential, Commercial, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global recliner chair market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Recliner Chair Industry:

Aging Population and Increasing Health Awareness:

The recliner chair market is significantly influenced by the globally aging population and a growing awareness of health and wellness needs. Recliner chairs offer ergonomic support, helping to relieve back pain, improve circulation, and facilitate easier mobility for the elderly or those with physical challenges. As the population ages, the demand for comfortable and supportive furniture that enhances the quality of life and independence increases. Furthermore, health-conscious consumers are seeking furniture that not only provides comfort but also benefits their overall well-being, driving demand for recliners with features such as zero gravity, heat, and massage functions. These trends are prompting manufacturers to innovate and expand their product lines to cater to the health and comfort needs of a diverse consumer base.

Rising Demand for Home Comfort:

The recliner chair market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing consumer demand for home comfort and versatile furniture solutions. As homes become not just living spaces but also offices, entertainment centers, and relaxation zones, the appeal of recliner chairs has surged. These chairs offer an unmatched level of comfort with features such as adjustable backrests, footrests, and sometimes even built-in massagers and heating pads. This versatility makes recliner chairs a popular choice among consumers looking to enhance their home environment for a variety of activities, including reading, watching TV, or working from home.

Technological Advancements:

The recliner chair market is also driven by technological advancements and product innovation. Modern recliner chairs come equipped with various features such as massage functions, heating pads, adjustable headrests and footrests, and even smart connectivity for remote control and integration with home automation systems. These innovations cater to the increasing consumer demand for comfort, luxury, and convenience, making recliner chairs an attractive option for the modern home. Manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development to introduce innovative features that enhance user experience, such as zero-gravity recliners that distribute weight evenly to relieve pressure points, or recliners with built-in USB ports and storage compartments. Such advancements make recliner chairs more versatile and appealing, driving market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



American Leather

Anji Jinkun Furniture

Ashley Home Stores, Ltd.

Ekornes ASA

Heritage Home Group

Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Macy's

Man Wah Holdings Limited

Natuzzi S.p.A

Steinhoff International Holdings William's Sonoma, Inc.

Recliner Chair Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:





Wall Hugging Recliner

Push Back Recliner

Massage Recliner

Riser Recliner Others

Wall hugging recliner represented the largest segment as they are designed to take up minimal floor area while offering the same comfort as traditional models.

By Seating Arrangement:



Single Seater Recliner Multi Seater Recliner

Single seater recliners hold the largest market share as they are particularly popular among urban dwellers who may have smaller living quarters.

By Material:



Leather

Fabric Others

Leather dominates the market due to the premium look and durability associated with leather upholstery.

By Distribution Channel:



Furniture and Furnishing Stores

Hypermarkets

E-Retailers Others

Furniture and furnishing stores accounted for the largest market share due to the availability of a wide range of products under one roof.

By End User:



Residential

Commercial Others

Commercial sector accounted for the largest market share as companies are increasingly focusing on ergonomic designs to enhance comfort and productivity.

By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America leads the market as it boasts a culture that prioritizes comfort and luxury.

Recliner Chair Market Trends:

Recliner chairs equipped with smart features such as built-in speakers, USB ports, and wireless charging are gaining popularity. These chairs can be controlled via mobile apps, offering convenience and entertainment options to users. Besides, zero gravity recliners, which mimic the position of astronauts during takeoff, are becoming increasingly popular for their ergonomic benefits. They provide enhanced comfort and relief from back pain. Moreover, recliners with built-in massage and heat functions are in demand. These features offer relaxation and therapeutic benefits, making them appealing to consumers seeking stress relief and comfort.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

