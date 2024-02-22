Visa-Free Entry To Iraqi Kurdistan For Citizens Of 53 Nations

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) In a recent move by the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Interior, citizens from 53 countries have been granted the ability to enter the Kurdistan Region without a pre-arranged visa.

Under this new policy, eligible travellers simply need to present their passports at any border entry point, where they will be issued an electronic visa, allowing them immediate access to the region.

The countries included in this visa exemption are: Albania, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Vatican City, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Applicants must ensure their passports are valid for at least 6 months to be eligible for entry.

