Iraqi PM Discusses Russian Investment

On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani received the Chairman of the Russian Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen and the founder of Lukoil , Mr. Vagit Alekperov, along with his accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, discussions were held regarding Russian companies operating in Iraq, in light of the visit made by the Prime Minister to Moscow in October of last year.
The meeting also addressed plans for the development of the West Qurna II and Eridu [Block 10] oil fields, in which Lukoil operates, and ways to overcome the obstacles facing its work.
Additionally, discussions took place regarding Lukoil's participation in integrated energy projects in Iraq and new licensing rounds.
