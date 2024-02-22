(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Director General of the General Company for Iraqi Ports (GCIP) has announced that the revenue at commercial and oil ports exceeded 74.5 billion Iraqi dinars in January, which he said was a "significant increase" compared to the same month last year; he did not specify the size of the increase.

Dr. Farhan Al-Fartousi added that Umm Qasr North Port achieved revenues exceeding 31 billion Iraqi dinars, while the revenues of Khor Al-Zubair Port amounted to 14.2 billion Iraqi dinars. Additionally, Umm Qasr South Port generated 6.2 billion Iraqi dinars, and Abu Flus Port achieved 825 million Iraqi dinars.

The revenues from port services such as guidance, escorting, docking, departure, and mooring at oil ports exceeded 22 billion Iraqi dinars.

He continued by stating that Iraqi ports witnessed high rates in handling containers, both imported and exported. The number of imported containers (TEU) exceeded 71,500 containers, while the number of exported containers (TEU) surpassed 74,700 containers.

He further noted that the number of imported vessels that docked at Iraqi ports during the same period reached 167 ships, while the number of exported vessels amounted to 203 ships.

He affirmed that the increase in revenue aligns with the plans aimed at rehabilitating the infrastructure and implementing new projects in most Iraqi ports, which positively reflected on performance, port operations, and the increase in revenue.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)

The post Iraq sees "Significant Increase" in Port Traffic first appeared on Iraq Business News .