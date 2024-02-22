Deep Brain Stimulation Market Research Report 2024-2032: Industry Growth, Share, Size And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Deep Brain Stimulation Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, the global deep brain stimulation market size reached US$ 1.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2024-2032.
Request Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report):
https://www.imarcgroup.com/deep-brain-stimulation-market/requestsample
Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is a therapeutic intervention involving the implantation of electrodes into specific areas of the brain to modulate neural activity. Used primarily in the treatment of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, and dystonia, DBS delivers controlled electrical impulses to targeted brain regions, alleviating symptoms and improving patients' quality of life. The procedure involves a surgically implanted neurostimulator, akin to a pacemaker, which is connected to electrodes strategically placed within the brain. DBS offers a reversible and adjustable treatment option, allowing healthcare professionals to tailor stimulation parameters based on individual patient needs. As an evolving field, ongoing research explores the potential applications of DBS in addressing other neurological and psychiatric conditions.
Who are the Players in the
Deep Brain Stimulation
market ? :
Boston Scientific Medtronic St. Jude Medical Aleva Neurotherapeutics Beijing Pins Medical NeuroPace Neuro Sigma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the expanding applications of this therapeutic intervention. Furthermore, the rising incidence of conditions like Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, and dystonia contributes significantly to the growth of the DBS market. As awareness of neurological disorders increases, there is a growing demand for effective and innovative treatments. Moreover, technological advancements and ongoing research drive market dynamics. Improvements in electrode design, neurostimulator technology, and refined targeting techniques enhance the precision and efficacy of DBS procedures. This continuous innovation attracts both healthcare professionals and patients seeking advanced therapeutic options. Besides, demographic factors, including an aging population, contribute to market demand. As the elderly population grows, there is an increased prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, spurring the need for therapeutic interventions like DBS. Additionally, healthcare infrastructure development and increased accessibility to advanced medical treatments drive market expansion. The availability of specialized healthcare facilities and trained professionals capable of performing DBS procedures influences the adoption and acceptance of this intervention.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/deep-brain-stimulation-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Stimulation Type:
Subthalamic DBS Globus Pallidus DBS Thalamic DBS Pedunculopontine Nucleus DBS
Breakup by Product:
Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulator Dual Channel Deep Brain Stimulator
Breakup by
Application:
Parkinson's Disease (PD) Epilepsy Dystonia Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Others
Breakup by
End-User:
Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Neurological Centers Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024-2032) Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact
US:
IMARC
Group
134
N
4th
St.
Brooklyn,
NY
11249,
USA
Email:
Tel
No:(D)
+91
120
433
0800
United
States:
+1-631-791-1145
|
United
Kingdom:
+44-753-713-2163
MENAFN22022024004122016232ID1107886036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.