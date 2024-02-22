Crustaceans Market Growth 2024, Industry Trends, Demand And Analysis Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Crustaceans Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the crustaceans market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.the global crustaceans market size reached US$ 18.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.24% during 2024-2032.

Crustaceans represent a diverse group of arthropods, primarily found in aquatic environments, and include well-known species like crabs, lobsters, and shrimp. Characterized by a hard exoskeleton, jointed limbs, and two pairs of antennae, crustaceans exhibit remarkable adaptability to various habitats, from freshwater to oceans. They play vital ecological roles as scavengers, predators, and prey in marine and freshwater ecosystems. Commercially, crustaceans are significant in the global seafood industry, valued for their culinary appeal. Their economic importance extends to aquaculture, contributing to worldwide fisheries. Beyond their ecological and economic roles, crustaceans are essential in scientific research, offering insights into marine biology, physiology, and environmental health.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :



Seaview Crab Company

High Liner Foods, Inc

Shiok Meats RDM Aquaculture LLC

Crustaceans Industry Trends and Growth:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for seafood. As a popular source of high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals, crustaceans contribute to the nutritional diversity of diets worldwide. Furthermore, commercial fisheries and aquaculture operations play a pivotal role in the crustacean market. The increasing global population and rising incomes drive the demand for seafood, prompting the expansion of crustacean production through sustainable fishing practices and aquaculture. Besides, culinary preferences and the popularity of crustaceans in various cuisines contribute to market dynamics. Crabs, lobsters, and shrimp are prized for their delicate flavors and versatility in culinary preparations, influencing consumer choices and driving demand in the food and hospitality sectors.

Moreover, health and wellness considerations further fuel the market. Crustaceans are low in saturated fats and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, making them an attractive choice for health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious and heart-healthy food options. Additionally, technological advancements in aquaculture and seafood processing contribute to market efficiency. Innovations in breeding techniques, water management, and processing technologies enhance the sustainability and quality of crustacean production. Global trade and export opportunities also impact the market. Crustaceans are key players in international seafood trade, with countries specializing in production and export to meet the demand for diverse crustacean products globally.

Key Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:



Lobsters

Shrimps

Crabs Others

Application Insights:



Retail

Institutions Food Service

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

