Collagen Market Report 2024-2032, Industry Growth Opportunity, And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Collagen Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” the global collagen market size reached US$ 10.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Collagen Industry:

Rising Demand for Nutricosmetics and Beauty Supplements:

Collagen is a key component of skin, hair, and nails, and its supplementation is believed to promote skin elasticity, hydration, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. As consumers seek natural and non-invasive ways to enhance their appearance and maintain youthful skin, collagen-based beauty supplements have gained popularity. These supplements are available in various forms, including powders, capsules, and drinks, making them convenient for daily consumption. The beauty industry's emphasis on skin health and anti-aging products further fuels the market for collagen-based supplements.

Growing Awareness of Joint Health and Mobility:

Collagen's role in supporting joint health and mobility is a significant driver for the market, particularly in the aging population. Collagen is a major component of cartilage, which cushions joints and maintains their flexibility. As individuals age, the natural production of collagen in the body declines, leading to joint discomfort and reduced mobility. This has led to a surge in demand for collagen supplements aimed at improving joint health. Collagen supplements are marketed to individuals with joint issues, athletes, and active adults seeking to maintain joint flexibility and reduce the risk of osteoarthritis.



Expanding Application in the Food and Beverage Industry:

Collagen is being incorporated into a wide range of food and beverage products, including protein bars, drinks, and snacks. These products cater to consumers looking to boost their protein intake, improve skin and joint health, and support overall well-being. The versatility of collagen as an ingredient allows for its inclusion in various culinary creations without affecting taste or texture. Additionally, collagen's use in sports nutrition and post-workout recovery products is gaining momentum. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are turning to collagen-based supplements to support muscle recovery and promote overall physical wellness.

Get Sample Copy of Report at –

https://www.imarcgroup.com/collagen-market/requestsample

Top Collagen Manufacturing Brands Worldwide :



Avandced BioMatrix Inc.

Collagen Solutions Plc (Rosen's Diversified Inc.)

Connoils LLC

Croda International Plc

Gelita AG

Gelnex

ITALGELATINE S.p.A.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lapi Gelatine S.p.a.

Nippi Collagen NA Inc. (Nippi Inc)

Nitta Gelatin NA Inc.

Rousselot (Darling Ingredients) Tessenderlo Group

Collagen Market Trends:

Collagen's role in improving skin elasticity and reducing the signs of aging has driven innovation in the cosmetic and skincare industry. Collagen is a common ingredient in anti-aging creams, serums, and masks. Recent advancements have led to the development of topical collagen formulations that aim to penetrate the skin effectively. Moreover, collagen has found its way into a wide range of dietary supplements, including capsules, tablets, and powders. These supplements are marketed for various health benefits, including skin health, joint support, and overall well-being. Collagen supplements are often included in daily wellness routines, appealing to consumers who seek a holistic approach to health.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at–

https://www.imarcgroup.com/collagen-market

Collagen Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:



Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Marine Others

Bovine collagen was the largest segment in the global collagen market, primarily due to the abundant availability of bovine-derived collagen and its widespread use in various industries, including food and cosmetics.

Breakup by Product:



Gelatin

Hydrolyzed Collagen

Native Collagen

Synthetic Collagen Others

Gelatin emerged as the largest product segment, as it is a widely used form of collagen with applications in food products, pharmaceuticals, and photography, among others.

Breakup by Application:



Food and Beverages



Functional Food



Functional Beverages



Dietary Supplements



Confectionary



Desserts

Meat Processing

Healthcare



Bone and Joint Health Supplements



Wound Dressing



Tissue Regeneration



Medical Implants



Cardiology

Drug Delivery

Cosmetics



Beauty Supplements (Nutricosmetics)

Topical Cosmetic Products Others

The healthcare sector represented the largest market in terms of collagen applications, driven by the growing adoption of collagen-based medical devices, wound care products, and dietary supplements for joint and bone health.



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Europe stood as the largest market region for collagen, influenced by the presence of established pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, along with a growing consumer preference for collagen-based products in the beauty and wellness sectors.



Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact

US:

IMARC

Group

134

N

4th

St.

Brooklyn,

NY

11249,

USA

Email:



Tel

No:(D)

+91

120

433

0800

United

States:

+1-631-791-1145

|

United

Kingdom:

+44-753-713-2163