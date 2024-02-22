Excavator Market Size, Share, Trends, Companies And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled“ Excavator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the excavator market?

The global excavator market size reached US$ 91.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 269.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during 2024-2032.

Global Excavator Market Trends:

The growing demand for compact and mini excavators represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the excavator market across the globe. This is primarily due to their versatility, maneuverability, and suitability for urban construction, landscaping, and renovation projects with limited space and access which is boosting the market growth. There is an increasing emphasis on sustainability and fuel efficiency, leading to the development of electric and hybrid excavator models powered by alternative energy sources, such as batteries and hydrogen fuel cells, to reduce carbon emissions and operating costs.

Additionally, there is a trend towards the integration of advanced technologies, such as GPS navigation systems, telematics, and semi-autonomous operation features, to enhance excavator performance, productivity, and operator safety.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/excavator-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Excavator Industry:

Infrastructure Development and Construction Activities:

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the excavator market is the robust infrastructure development and construction activities worldwide. Increasing investments in infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, railways, airports, and urban development initiatives, drive demand for excavators as essential equipment for earthmoving, digging, trenching, and material handling tasks. Additionally, government initiatives, stimulus packages, and public-private partnerships aimed at revitalizing infrastructure and stimulating economic growth further bolster demand for excavators across residential, commercial, and industrial construction sectors. As urbanization trends continue, there is a growing need for efficient and versatile excavation equipment to support the expansion and modernization of urban infrastructure, driving market growth for excavators.

Expansion of Mining and Quarrying Operations:

Another significant factor influencing the growth of the excavator market is the expansion of mining and quarrying operations globally. Excavators play a vital role in mining operations for tasks such as overburden removal, ore extraction, site preparation, and reclamation. With increasing demand for raw materials, metals, minerals, and aggregates driven by industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development, there is a growing need for large-capacity, high-performance excavators capable of operating in challenging terrain and harsh environments. Moreover, technological advancements in excavator design, such as increased horsepower, improved fuel efficiency, and enhanced productivity features, enable mining companies to achieve higher production rates, lower operating costs, and improved safety performance, driving market demand for excavators in the mining sector.

Adoption of Technological Innovations and Automation:

The adoption of technological innovations and automation is another key factor influencing the growth of the excavator market. Excavator manufacturers are increasingly integrating advanced technologies, such as GPS navigation systems, telematics, remote monitoring, and semi-autonomous operation capabilities, to enhance excavator performance, efficiency, and safety. These innovations enable operators to optimize machine utilization, achieve precise digging and grading accuracy, and minimize downtime through predictive maintenance and real-time diagnostics. Furthermore, the growing focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship drives the development of electric and hybrid excavator models, reducing carbon emissions, noise pollution, and operating costs while meeting regulatory requirements. As industries seek to improve operational efficiency, productivity, and sustainability, the adoption of technological innovations and automation drives market growth and competitiveness in the excavator industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Doosan Corporation

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd.

John Deere

Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr Group

Sany Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Yanmar Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. Volvo Construction Equipment AB.

Excavator Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Mini/Compact

Crawler

Wheeled Heavy

Mini/Compact is the largest product segment in the market due to its versatility, maneuverability, and suitability for a wide range of construction, landscaping, and utility projects, particularly in urban areas with limited space and access.

By Mechanism Type:



Electric

Hydraulic Hybrid

Based on mechanism type, the market has been divided into electric, hydraulic, and hybrid.

By Power Range:



Upto 300 HP

301-500 HP 501 HP and Above

On the basis of power range, the market has been divided into upto 300 HP, 301-500 HP, and 501 HP and above.

By Application:



Mining

Construction

Waste Management Others

Construction is the largest application segment in the market as excavators are essential equipment for various construction activities, including earthmoving, digging, trenching, material handling, and demolition, across residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects globally.

Regional Insights:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the market owing to rapid urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development initiatives in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations, which drive significant demand for excavators in construction, mining, and quarrying operations to support economic growth and urban expansion.

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163