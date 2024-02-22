Kuleba Goes To New York To Visit UN Headquarters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On February 23, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will make a working visit to the UN headquarters in New York.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrinform reported.

It is noted that the head of Ukrainian diplomacy will take part in the UN General Assembly's debate on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and a ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council on Russian aggression. The minister will also speak at a high-level event on the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Wang to: China not selling weapons to Russia

In addition, according to the Foreign Ministry, during his visit, Kuleba will hold several bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of partner countries to discuss new supplies of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, joint defence production, preparations for the Global Peace Summit, the transfer of frozen Russian assets, and humanitarian response in Ukraine.

As reported, on Friday, February 23, the UN General Assembly will discuss the agenda item 'Situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine', and the Security Council will hold an open debate on the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.